3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Challenging Horoscopes On December 6, 2023

Interesting day here. December 6, 2023, comes with two very important Neptune transits, and one of them is about to get on our nerves so hard that we might end up having a rough day of it. We're looking at Moon opposite Neptune and Neptune returning from its retrograde, as it goes direct on this day.

Now, for three zodiac signs, we're talking about some serious introspection and perhaps even a dash of hypersensitivity. That's not because Neptune is going direct, but because Moon opposite Neptune is at work, making us want to go back over every memory we have, again and again, ad nauseam.

While Neptune direct will have us able to grasp onto something to keep us present, we will find that to be a somewhat difficult thing to do as Moon opposite Neptune continues to drag us back into the past. It's OK, and it's nothing to sweat over. For three zodiac signs, a trip down Memory Lane is not exactly what we need today.

Here's what this means for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You definitely have no reason to think about the past on December 6, 2023, that is until you run into someone in a casual setting who comes directly from your past and into your present today. This reunion of sorts throws you emotionally. This is because, during the transit of Moon opposite Neptune, you feel the need to remember everything you went through with this person simply because they just happened to pop up at an inopportune time in your life.

The last thing you want to do now is concentrate on an ex — an EX, of all things. You have so much more to think about right now. Yet with Moon opposite Neptune at your back, you'll be buoyed back to the time when you and that person shared love and all the other annoyances that had you eventually breaking up ... on bad terms. Yes, the last thing you need today is to run into your ex, the one you can't stand.

During Moon opposite Neptune, you'll do all you can to try and shake the feeling of being tugged by memories. While you definitely will be able to escape most of them, you'll also find that some of these old memories are things you consciously opt for. It's as if you want to think about this person, even though you consciously do not want anything to do with them. Ah, life. So confusing!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Memory Lane is a place that has taken up permanent residence in your mind and while you try to avoid those roads, you may not be able to resist the lure of being taken all the way back on this day, December 6, 2023. Today's transit of Moon opposite Neptune is working to make you feel so lost in thought that you'll spend most of the day remembering the 'one who got away.'

You tend to make celebrities out of the people you once knew, especially if they hurt you in some way. What this means is that you don't let them go. so you elevate them to some kind of incredible status, such as 'worst person I've ever known' or 'the one who hurt me.' The people in your life who have hurt you the most are the stars of your show, and while you don't like thinking of it that way, you know it's true.

As Moon opposite Neptune makes its way through the cosmic sky, you will know more and more that during Neptune transits, you are basically hopeless. You succumb to memory time and again, and while it doesn't make you bitter or resentful, it does tend to take up too much of your time, as it will on this day, December 6, 2023.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might be someone who always has their eyes on the prize, but that doesn't necessarily hold up during Moon opposite Neptune, as this transit might have you overly worried or confused about something today, December 6, 2023. You are prone to worry and anxiety, and sometimes, this kind of mental anguish is brought on by memory. Today is one of those days when you can't get someone out of your head ... and it really bugs you.

You don't like when you get like this but you've also come to know that if the cosmos is going to ride you, then it's going to do its evil work no matter how much you protest. It's only human to fall prey to memory now and then. During Moon opposite Neptune, you will feel almost consumed by it. Here's the thing: you're actually doing very well. This persistence of memory is only temporary, but it might not be of any solace while you're enduring it.

What you can know is that Neptune has just gone direct, so whatever you're feeling so intensely today will be shortly over and done with. You can go back to your fierce visionary ways without the fear of being sucked into the void of old memories and past lives that do you no good. December 6, 2023: You may try your patience, but it's nothing you can shrug off tomorrow.

