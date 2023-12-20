3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes By The End Of The Week

If we are so lucky as to be one of the three zodiac signs that will experience good fortune in love this week, then let's all exhale and feel the gratitude.

There's so much pain in the world right now, and it's hard for many of us to get into the spirit of ... anything. We need to know that certain things in our life are safe, secure ... happy.

This week brings us many assuring transits: Capricorn season, Mercury retrograde reentering Sagittairus, and Mars is involved.

Much of what creates the good vibe is the idea is that we feel energized when it comes to how we communicate with our romantic partners.

For three specific zodiac signs, this comes as a great relief, as we might have been holding back, knowing that wasn't going to help things.

We have some very helpful and loving transits to look forward to all week. Moon sextile Uranus allows us to see the levity in almost any situation, while Mercury sextile Saturn reminds us that we built this love on some very real values.

With Mars trine Node, we can know that old wounds will be healed and that it's OK to feel good about life, even when there's so much darkness 'out there.'

Three zodiac signs will see their love horoscopes grow luckier before the end of the week:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are not going to allow anything to get in the way of your love this week, no matter how hard you try. That means work, play, kids, business, whatever ... you need this week to be with the person you love because you feel you owe them more attention than you've been giving them. On some deep level, you feel like you are risking it if you don't start stepping up to the plate. This week, you're going to do just that.

You really and truly respect the person you're with, and you've made them hang on and wait for you. What do they do? They do exactly as you ask.

This person is so nice to you and so generous that you feel it would be wrong not to return what they so generously offer you. You've got several 'wake up and smell the coffee' transits working for you this week, Aries and you will take advantage of them, thankfully.

Moon trine Mars stimulates the need in you to make good on your end of the bargain, which enables you to put aside everything else and make room for your partner. No more pushing them aside; you realize this person is precious.

During Mercury in Sagittarius, you will feel free and confident enough to express this sentiment to them. Yes, they are precious and you have no intention of letting them go. This person is a keeper, and you feel the need to express this.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You know that you could easily ride the lazy train from here on out, but where would that get you when it comes to love and the relationship that you are already established in? Nowhere and fast. You've come to realize that it's the end of the year ... already and that you have been very lazy when it comes to your romantic partner. You have taken them for granted. That doesn't mean you don't love them, but it does imply that you need to start showing it.

You're going to be joined by some inspiring transits, such as Mercury sextile Saturn and Sun trine Moon. These transits, in particular, will light the fire beneath you, and it will be during this week that you realize that what you have is, indeed, the best thing you can have. You are in a great romantic relationship, and if you're not careful, you'll waste it all on being lazy and taciturn. Wake up time, Libra. Wake up.

You do. You wake up briskly and easily when you see that the year is up. You feel you owe it to your person to snap out of it. The great part is that as soon as they see 'signs of life' coming out of you, they'll begin to do their part as well, even though you weren't expecting them to do anything. That's the lesson you learned this week, Libra: Your romantic partner adores you and has been very patient with you. They have always been there for you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've got some really good Neptune energy working for you this week. It's going to have you realize that not only is the end of the year HERE, but it's also time to start making resolutions with your romantic partner in the way you like to do every year.

You are one of those hopeless romantics, and you are so fortunate to have someone in your life who loves to get into these crazy little things, just as you do. Many upbeat transits are happening this week that should get your blood pumping.

As Sagittarius leaves and makes room for Capricorn, you'll have one last hurrah with Mercury in Sagittarius. What this transit is going to bring you is a fearless attitude when it comes to self-expression and communication in general. You've never been a person who likes to hide anything from your partner, but that's not the way you haven't. You haven't been totally honest with them, and you'll come to realize that ... why not! Why not let them in on everything?

This is a great idea because it will also teach you that you're a pretty straightforward individual who doesn't really have much to hide. It's the thought that counts, and your partner is going to think you are quite adorable because you try so hard. Expect much laughter and smiles this week, Pisces. It's all good, and it's only getting better day by day. Enjoy the beauty of the week and plan on more to come.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.