3 Zodiac Signs Fall In Love With The Wrong Person On December 3

December 3, 2023, is the day we think we're right about a person, only to find out that we are dreadfully off-base.

It's very easy to fall in love around this time of the year. If we are people who attend parties or office gatherings, we'll see that we're all very loose and in the mood for fun and frolic.

What's going on however, is that while Venus square Pluto is in the sky, we are prone to fall for 'anyone.' We're not desperate; this isn't about desperately needing to have a partner and choosing just any old person, no.

This is about seeing something in a person that may or may not be there and fulfilling our fantasy by assuming it's real.

Three zodiac signs are vulnerable to the powers of Venus square Pluto. How it will show up is in how we react to the people in our lives, or rather, the people who could become potential romantic partners.

We don't intend to fall for the wrong person. It's just that we fall for people we don't know and we don't ask the right questions before we take the plunge.

Three zodiac signs fall in love with the wrong person on December 3, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It makes you very happy to think that this new person in your life might just be 'the one.' In fact, you are so giddy over the idea that all other options seem impossible to look at right now, as the truth of the matter is that you don't want to have to look further.

You are happy to tag on the moniker of partner on to this new person. In all honesty, you haven't the slightest clue as to who they really are. They just fit the bill right now, and so you've convinced yourself that you're smitten.

This may change rapidly as you'll feel the influence of Venus square Pluto.

This transit gives you an idea of what you're doing, which is rushing in way too fast, and on December 3, 2023, you're going to ignore that inner whistle. Why? Because you don't want to have to hassle with ending it so that you can find another person to fill in the blanks.

You do not see yourself as desperate but you do feel as though you are incomplete unless you have someone to call your romantic partner, and as far as you can tell, this new person will just have to do. While that doesn't sound too lovey-dovey, you'll see that you don't need the frills and fireworks. You want security, and during Venus square Pluto, you may end up kidding yourself about the one whom you think will give it to you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

December 3, 2023, will have you convinced that you've finally found the right person to love and care for. While that only shows that you are a trusting and caring individual, ready to champion a life for yourself, that really doesn't cover the fact that the person you've just fallen for is not really 'all that.' You might get a hint at that during the transit of Venus square Pluto. Monday brings a wake-up call and a chance to deny it, as well.

What you see is that this new person is fine. Not great, but not awful. You may spend the better part of this day trying to convince yourself that fine is excellent and that all you need is time to live up to 'your' potential.

You are planning their change ... but are they involved in this change? No. They have their agenda and it may not have anything to do with you or your desires. This is a nice person, and they're not necessarily out to hurt you, but they may not be as stellar as you make them out to be.

December 3, 2023, brings you a set of options: see them in the light of reality and make them into a shining god of promise and hope, or see them realistically and know that you might have gone in too deep. This may not be the right person for you, after all, Scorpio, and during Venus square Pluto, you'll have a good long chance to think that through.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Whenever we have a transit like Venus square Pluto, we're basically looking at how love can go wrong. While Pluto is an extraordinary planet that has a positive and practical influence on us, when it is squared with Venus, we may suffer from a delusion.

What this means in your case, Capricorn, is that on December 3, 2023, you may be deluding yourself about the person you have just fallen in love with.

Still, who on Earth has ever listened to advice on what to do about love when they've just fallen in love? The experience is still so new for you that you're not ready to start playing the doubt game. You don't want to see that this person is anything but a hero, a godsend, the right person at the right time. Yet, there's something very obvious about them that shows you, right off the bat, that they aren't who they say they are.

There's the thing, Capricorn: they aren't pretending to be anybody they're not. What's going on is that you aren't listening to them because you want so badly for them to be 'better' than they portray themselves to be. They are perfectly honest with you, and what you see is mediocrity; inside, you know it. Outside, you're kidding yourself into thinking they are more than just 'wrong' for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.