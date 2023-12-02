3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Challenges On December 2, 2023

Here we are and it's already the second day of the last month of the year. We may feel the need to concentrate on this day as we want to wrap things up and put things in order. This covers love and business as well, and on December 2, 2023, we will see just how focused we can become as the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn helps us to seek clarity.

While this may not be an easy day for three zodiac signs, it shows us that if we put in the effort, we can eventually reach our goal. The kicker is 'putting in the effort.' One of the things that putting in the effort requires is finding time to do such a noble act. While our intentions are good, juggling our busy schedules may not be as accommodating, and therein lies the frustration that may come with this day.

Mercury sextile Saturn is a great and effective transit and will lead us to success, but it just happens to fall at a time when we don't have the time to make room for it. So, we're at a standstill today; we are positively charged for effort and yet, the world tugs at us from all directions. We are happy to do the work that is required of us, and yet ... we still don't seem to get a chance to concentrate on what WE want to do.

Here's why these three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on December 2, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn, you're going to find that you can't stay focused, even though the entire day has already been planned out to a tee. You have much on your mind and you really want to know that by day's end, you've got it all done so that you can move on to the best 'great feat.' The only thing that stands as an obstacle for you today, Libra, is the idea that the day only holds so many hours, and you can't fit anything into your plan.

You might almost feel as though something is just 'unfair' about how the day plays out, as you, yourself, are so well-intended that you'd think it would be a relatively obstacle-free day, and yet, December 2, 2023, just keeps on throwing things on to your path that you have to dodge. What creates an atmosphere of frustration is the idea that you really are trying to do your best, and yet you can't seem to get a foothold.

Saturn's intense energy delivers the blow in such a way that you feel as though you simply can't move forward; should you give up? Should you back away and come back another day? What bothers you about this day, December 2, 2023, is that you had the whole day planned to achieve things, and you aren't happy with the idea that what appears to be 'nonsense' is the very thing that is standing in your way.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

December 2, 2023, will have you waking up feeling as though this is the perfect day to accomplish all that you put off in November, only to find that your timing is way off and that nothing seems to be working with you. You may notice that you and your romantic partner seem to be at odds today for reasons that neither of you can affirm, as you haven't been having any problems ... it's 'just a vibe' and you are both participating in it.

This is due to having the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn working against you rather than for you, and it may end up making you feel a little more hostile towards your partner than you ever intended to be. You may even surprise yourself for being so on edge and for perhaps lashing out at this person who seriously doesn't deserve your ire. Still, Saturn's energy does have a way of getting under a person's skin and making them feel angsty.

While there isn't anything that will happen today that will cause much damage, it's all about the bad timing and what you might perceive to be a missed opportunity. You didn't wake up wanting to argue with your mate. You wanted to do some business or create some art — you wanted to be productive and December 2, 2023, seems to bring you setback after setback. Hang tight, don't worry. This will pass.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When you decide to get organized, it's a real affair for you, as you are generally one to avoid any kind of organization. Yes, you can be lazy, but the thing with you, Aquarius, is that once you decide 'it's on,' then there's nothing to stop you. You become a force of nature and you will, do or die, get things done ... as in super organized. Today, December 2, 2023, looks to be the perfect day for you to get down to business.

You feel that December is the best month to tally up your year and prepare for the year to come. However, during the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn, you are going to come face to face with an obstacle that will absolutely throw your timing off. With you, timing is very important; if you miss a beat, you could be sent into a spiral of laziness and avoidance that could potentially ruin all your plans for the day.

What's rough about this day is that you really need to nail things down when you're feeling it, and if you miss the primo opportunity, you may lose steam. That's what Mercury sextile Saturn brings you: this nagging idea that the momentum has suddenly been sidetracked and for you, that's a dangerous place to be in. You can get it back, so don't give it all up just yet, Aquarius.

