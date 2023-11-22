Honest much? If not, you will be. Today we have two of the most forthcoming zodiac signs ruling the day and night. We have double fire energy graces the sky on November 23, 2023, and it invites bold conversations and open dialogue on hot topics most people shy away from exploring.

The Moon spends the day in Aries, and the Sun will be in Sagittarius, so if you're into political debates or love a playful banter or two, the day is for you. Here's what is in store for all zodiac signs, based on the Sun, Moon or Rising in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If possible, plan a little getaway trip by the end of the month. A little vacation can help you to clear your mind from painful memories of the past. Make new memories instead. Begin to invest your time in activities that rewrite your future and stop your past from inhibiting your growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends can be the best confidantes when you have a secret you need to share. It's good to know you can be open about what you're going through with a trusted friend. They help you to see things in the right light and keep you from feeling alone. Rather than bottle up your sadness about a situation, remind yourself that you can talk to people who love you and are there for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love people, and sometimes you don't feel like you want to any more. Before calling it quits, give humans a second chance. Relationships are work, but they can be one of the greatest accomplishments you can have. When you feel like tossing in the towel, remind yourself that a good relationship is worth it's weight in gold.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can spend a lot of time researching and trying to find the right way to do something. Or you can just jump in and figure things out as you go. With today's Sun square Saturn, you're in a position to try out what you've been studying to see how things work. You might not be as successful at the start, but learning through trial and error can be a good thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Just because you begin something does not mean you have to keep on doing it. The best thing to do at times is to quit. Letting go of an activity that isn't meant for you can be healing and helpful. You realize where it is that you belong but you also see where you aren't as useful. The need to create space can teach you how to set and keep boundaries.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Home can be anywhere you decided it is going to be. Your relationship may have disappointed you, just in time for the holidays. However, letting go of your expectations of what a person is going to be is essential to your healing and growth. You don't want to wait for permission to experience your own joy. Choose it because that's what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can find the right words to say to end a negative situation that is plaguing your relationship. The holidays can bring up a lot of unhealed emotional energy for you, but you don't have to pretend that you're OK all of the time. You can admit you're still hurting and want to forgive and make up. Someone can be the bigger person; perhaps it can be you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't get money back once it is spent, and if things didn't turn out how you wanted them to, don't let that stop you from appreciating what went well. Pick the sweetest memories in the experience you shared. Focus on the good; the bad can take care of itself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't have to follow the crowd. You can choose to do things that you want to do because they are right for you. You can aim for a better home life or decide you don't want to be in one place for too long. You can decide you prefer a bigger place or a smaller one. During the Sun square Saturn transit, what matters is what feels right to you; you get to decide what that is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Speak your peace and then leave the matter alone. You don't have to keep repeating yourself. You can say what needs to be said, and give yourself closure. If another person doesn't listen or feels like they aren't ready to do their part, it's not on you. During Sun square Saturn, speaking your mind helps you to be free to move forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You want to spoil all your friends this holiday season, but money can be a bit tight. Rather than put a damper on your budget or go into debt this holiday season, consider making handmade gifts. You may consider doing something outside of the box instead, like planning a party or sharing in future activities to create memories. Store bought may not be better than homemade.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you have to make the sacrifice. Today's Sun square Saturn may urge you to push aside a personal goal for work purposes. You may need to handle a few matters at the office that were unexpected. While being pulled away can be inconvenient, you can treat yourself to something nice later. Responsibility calls; and you won't want to neglect the matter — so you'll handle it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.