Why November 29 Horoscopes Are Fulfilling For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Life would be boring if we always did what was "sensible." That's the message and energy of today, on November 29, 2023. while four zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from spreading their wings under this influence — namely, Virgo, Sagittarius, Cancer and Leo — the rest of the zodiac signs are being asked to let loose and have fun too!

Moon in Cancer conjunct Vesta and Moon opposite Mercury in Sagittarius are influencing us today. So we are urged to gravitate towards things, people and situations that resonate with us deep inside (even if we have no idea why that's so) and away from situations that are pretentious and care more about validation.

Moon sextile Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is also here to lend its weight by reminding us of the value inherent in every human being, no matter who may say we are not worth all that and convince us otherwise.

If you feel called to, journal about your relationship with people and people-pleasing and how it has influenced the trajectory of your life so far. Have you allowed fun to leach out of your life because of the judgment of others?

Did you let the world turn you dull and gray? Or are you proudly "dull" and "gray," knowing full well that you are not that in the least? Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 29, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting November 29, 2023:

1. Virgo, hidden talents will come to the surface for you today.

Are you ready for some life-altering revelations? Interestingly, some of you already have an inkling about these talents, but you were either not encouraged to develop them or shied away because of some fears. Don't let the best parts of yourself fade away because of fears or judgment. Your blessings are here for you.

If you feel called to, indulge in some intuitive cooking or baking today. You can pull out a family-favorite recipe and bring over extras to your loved ones. Or try something new that you saw on TikTok! The options are endless, but trust your heart on what will bring peace and joy to you.

2. Sagittarius, old wounds and old dreams will come to the surface today for you.

Don't shy away from them. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. The catharsis will set you free and help you spark life into some of your old dreams again. Life is not as long or short as you think. Seize the day and see where it takes you!

If you feel overwhelmed, focus on your breathing and find peace within yourself. You can also place your hands over your heart chakra or solar plexus as you do this. Interestingly, less is more today. So don't couple this technique with meditation, candles or incense.

3. The stars have your back, Cancer.

It's been like that for the last few days. So stick to your guns and trust your inner counsel even today. You are slowly removing the toxic influences that have ruled your life so far and are becoming stronger each day. Set those boundaries and don't apologize!

Some of you will benefit from introducing an exercise routine into your daily life (or at least a few times a week). It will get your blood pumping and help you find your center quickly. Plus, who doesn't love workout endorphins?

4. Leo, old wounds and triggers may come to the surface for you today.

Remind yourself that you are on the best horoscope list for a reason. As a fire sign, you are strong, brave and capable of defeating all demons, even those inside you. Don't underestimate your inner power. The cosmic forces will support you as you work them out of your system and heal yourself.

Interestingly, your leisure time is also being highlighted today. So, choose your entertainment options with care. You can give in to other people's ideas some other day. Today, you must do what makes you feel good and helps you de-stress in the best way. (what you think is best is best since it's all subjective in the end.)

