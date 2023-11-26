4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 27, 2023

Let your intuition guide you today, on November 27, 2023. The cosmic forces are aligning for something extra special, and you are part of that puzzle. Of course, four zodiac signs are being prominently highlighted here — namely, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Virgo, but that doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

First of all, the Full Moon in Gemini is the main astrological event today. So, if you haven't planned for a Moon ritual, what are you waiting for? The time is perfect for making wishes that help you find your soul tribe, make new friends and add more feathers to your cap or tools to your tool belt.

Of course, Sagittarius energy is the mainstay right now, so there's a heavy need to balance these wishes and desires with the desire for growth and expansion. So, if you want to find your soul tribe, add the intention of stepping out of your comfort zone in good ways and letting go of bad habits and influences.

Also, if you struggle to speak your mind or connect well with others, take advantage of the full Moon tonight to prepare some Moon water. You will need a clean glass jar for this. Fill it with drinking water and place it where the moonlight will fall upon it. You can use this water for up to two weeks however you please. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 27, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: New initiatives

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Aries, you are in your superhero era right now. Don't let anyone tell you any different! Superheroes come in all shapes, sizes and abilities. It's what you do and how you use your gifts and talents that matters. Some of you are an inspiration to your community and those who know your story. Keep up the good work!

Also, if you have been thinking of starting something new — maybe a diet plan, an exercise regime, a new creative project or something else, now's the time to get started. It's always good to take advantage of cosmic periods of auspiciousness.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Career counseling

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Leo, the energy today has a weird quality to it for you. You are still on the best horoscopes list for a reason. Remember that even if you face a few irritations and annoying challenges today. The universe is testing your mettle and ability to work with what you have and your creativity regarding what you don't. Can you do it?

If you have been thinking of changing up something in your career or want to take on a side gig, now's the perfect time to act upon those ideas, too and make solid plans. Career counseling is being highlighted here specifically since you have a window of opportunity to change course. Trust your intuition in this regard.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries and Leo

Best area to focus on: Exercise

Best time of the day: Morning and midday

Sagittarius, the universe is giving you space today to do with your life as you will. "You are the master of your destiny" is not just words right now. So make the most of it and change up your life in beautiful ways. You get to choose what's right and what's wrong for you, although taking into account other people's opinions is also being highlighted in case they are part of your life's journey.

Also, make some time to get your blood pumping today and your heart beating fast in all the good ways. What constitutes exercise is up to you. It can be dancing, walking, running, rowing a boat or something completely different! Make your choice and have fun.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn and Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Personal care

Best time of the day: 2 - 5 pm

Virgo, the more methodical you are today, the happier you will be ... even if someone tries to test your patience. The cosmic forces are ready to help you level up but they need you to do your bit while they work behind the scenes. If you feel uncertain about anything, wear something nice so you get a boost of confidence and can get rid of self-sabotaging thoughts.

Your personal care needs are also being highlighted here specifically. So, if you have been putting off going to the salon for a haircut or buying that amazing pair of shoes you saw at a shop window, treat yourself and watch the magic unfold. You won't regret it.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.