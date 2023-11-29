3 Zodiac Signs Are Champions For Love During The Cancer Moon, November 29 - 30

Now and then, we come across a situation in our lives that needs an intervention. We realize that we need to step up and rectify something that has gone wrong and we realize that if we don't take up the mantle, things will really and truly go south. November 29 - 30, 2023, during the Cancer Moon, we will find inspiration to do this very thing.

We may notice that our loved ones' lives are on the verge of disaster. We need to act now or we will live to witness the destruction of everything we tried so hard to spare. Three zodiac signs will recognize that during the Cancer Moon, there's an urgency that beckons. If we want security, happiness and solidity with our mates, then we have to act now.

While the Cancer Moon is not always known for speed or action, its presence in the sky reminds us of what we love and cherish. It's the home, safety and confidence of being with the person we love, the knowledge that this person is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow ... for us. Today lets us know that we must be the champions who step up and fight for the love that is way too valuable to let die.

Three zodiac signs are champions for love during the Moon in Cancer November 29 - 30:

1. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Home really is where the heart is for you, Cancer, and during the Cancer Moon November 29 - 30, 2023, you are going to recognize that lack of attention is what's going to end it all unless you find a way to stop it. You may be in a situation where both you and your romantic partner have stopped paying attention to each other. At first, this lack of attention may have felt natural, as couples tend to fall into their routines.

You, however, have noticed that those routines no longer include the other person and that you feel as though you're just living with a roommate rather than the person you fell in love with. Still, you also know that you are part of this, that it's not all on them. They haven't failed you. you have both failed each other, but another reality remains true: you are both still very much in love with each other.

Knowing that the love you have with this person will never die, you will feel very inspired by the Cancer Moon on this day, November 29 - 30 and it will have you accepting that the only thing left is to act. No more waiting for changes; you are the champion who will take action and make things happen. You are directed and focused and you refuse to let this relationship turn into nothingness. You are the champion of love today, Cancer.

2. VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

There are certain things in your life that you know you won't do and one of them is to leave your partner, especially after all you've been through together. You may feel that, at times, they try your patience and that they aren't worth all the fuss you make over them.

Yet, they still hold your heart, and if you are to be honest with yourself, they are the only person you want to have that kind of access. You love this person through thick or thin. You don't want to see the relationship degrade ... as it has done.

During the Cancer Moon, you will have a memory jolt and it will take you right back to a time when you and your partner felt so good and so hopeful about life ... it will not only remind you of the past but of what is most important to you, in the now. On November 29 - 30, 2023, you will find that the Cancer Moon leads you to understand something about yourself: you need to be the one to guide the relationship back on course.

It's you, or nothing at all. You can't blame your partner for not being as proactive as you are because you know that if one of you is to champion this thing back into place, it's most definitely you. The Cancer Moon reminds you that life is better when the love is flowing, and that means you have to remind your partner of what you are both made of. Don't let this fall apart. Step up and be the champ who makes it all happen, Virgo.

3. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though you've got one last fight in you and that you are strong enough to see it through. This battle is the one you will fight in order to get your romantic relationship back to what it once was. While you know things can never really become what they once were, during the Cancer Moon, you will feel very adamant about trying. For you, to try may be to die, but not to try is a waste of life. You want to try, as that's part of your Sagittarius nature.

November 29 - 30, you will see that you are presented with two options when it comes to your love life. You can sit back and watch what you have turn into the most boring and redundant life you can imagine, or you can singlehandedly whip it back into shape. You are very sure you can do this, as you feel things haven't deteriorated enough to just give up on it. This person means everything to you; you aren't going to give up on them.

During the Cancer Moon, you are in touch with the good things in life and you realize that those are also the simple things. These things are found in your relationship, but you've also come to know that both of you have become lazy and indifferent to the idea of maintenance. Nobody's wanted to put in the work and now you're at the place where you have to intervene and make it happen. Be the champion you know yourself to be. Fight the good fight and win.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.