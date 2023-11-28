Why The Rest Of The Week's Horoscopes Are Better For 4 Zodiac Signs Starting November 29

Anything you set your sights on, you can achieve. All you need to do is make sure your mind is made up and stubbornly hold on to that despite the naysayers and doubt-mongers around you.

Of course, four zodiac signs stand to gain the most from leaning into this message — namely, Leo, Cancer, Pisces and Aries — but the rest of the zodiac signs can benefit from being proactive, too.

We are started the week on a powerful note with the Full Moon in Gemini on November 27. So expect to see the blessings of your hard work and the fruits of your manifestation rituals (from up to six months back) come to you now. Gemini, being Gemini, expects a few twists of fate to go alongside.

Mid-week, November 29 - 30th we have the Moon conjunct Vesta in Cancer as the divine benefactor of the middle of the week. You will benefit from showing solidarity to those who mean the most to you, whether they are loved ones, best friends who need support and help or your role models in the wider world. Even cheering for your favorite sports team falls under this category, so cheer away!

Venus in Libra and Venus trine Vesta will be leading the energies over the weekend. So expect some pleasant interactions with acquaintances, friends and strangers alike. You may even stumble upon your next boyfriend or girlfriend while out partying with your mates! Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best week.

Four zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes before the end of the week starting November 29:

1. LEO

Leo, be prepared for an excellent week. The universe is giving you the power to change your destiny at this time and influence the path forward. You can wield that blessing better if you adopt a grounding ritual into your daily life. This can be breathwork, meditation, yoga or something else. Do what helps you stay calm, focused, and grounded.

Self-care activities are also being highlighted for you this week as a source of pleasure and deep satisfaction. Just make sure you are intentional about the activities you choose. For example, if you are trying to get better at setting boundaries, don't choose self-care rituals that will enable your people-pleasing tendencies. Instead, choose more time-consuming ones that will give you the chance to practice saying no and turning down obligations others may try to heap on you.

2. CANCER

Cancer, the energy this week is really awesome for you, especially in the arena of relationships and social interactions. So try to spend as much time as you can with your favorite people and those acquaintances that bring you joy. You won't regret it.

Your work life is also being highlighted here. So if you have a people-facing job or interact with a lot of colleagues day in and day out (like in television or media), you will have a really good week and can make yourself stand out from the crowd in a good way. Just follow your intuition and uphold your self-respect, no matter what you may face.

3. PISCES

Pisces, you are at a crossroads right now and have many equally good options. This can be stressful, no doubt, but you are being urged to focus on your heart and the path (or paths) that truly resonate with you. The cosmic forces have your back and will provide support. As mentioned, you may have the potential to walk multiple paths at the same time, but you won't be able to choose them all. So make sure not to bite off more than you can chew.

Inputs from your loved ones will bring you clarity, too, at this time, especially if your lives are entwined. If you feel especially confused, sit down for a deep meditation session one of these days and do so while holding an amethyst palm stone. Also, make sure to write down the insights you receive immediately after you emerge to full consciousness. The answer will be obvious over the next few days.

4. ARIES

(Aries, trust the path you have chosen for yourself, no matter what. Even the so-called conventional paths have their trials and tribulations. So, if anyone tries to convince you against following your heart, know that they may not be as secure as they believe they are. This is the universe's message for you this week. You must forge the path ahead for yourself. Do so with courage and confidence.

If you feel called to, do a journaling exercise over the next 7 days that slowly allows you to let go of burdens that are no longer necessary. You know what they are and why you must cut energetic ties to them. Light a white candle for peace while doing this so you can move on with a clear mind and energy field.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.