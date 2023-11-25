3 Zodiac Signs Are Unstoppable In Love On November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023, shows us that once we make a firm decision, that's it: done deal. It's getting to the making of that firm decision that takes some time, but once we commit, we're golden. And ... we're unstoppable, too. So, when it comes to love, today is going to show three zodiac signs that now that they've made their choice, it's time to act the part of the dedicated romantic partner.

During the Gemini Moon, we choose our team, and in this case, we decide to go for a committed relationship. We want no loose ends; we want to know where we stand and we are prepared to let our partners know where they stand. The days of hemming and hawing are over; the Gemini Moon lets us know that the ball is now rolling.

Gemini rules over decisions, as it also tends to make those decisions hard to choose ... but, during the Gemini Moon, we make those choices and then we put our entire heart and soul into standing by that decision.

November 26, 2023, lets three zodiac signs know that when it comes to love, we are unstoppable. Ready, set ... go!

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes this day so special is that you aren't ordinarily the person who makes a firm decision on anything, as life always just works out for you whether you commit or not. However, on November 26, 2023, you are going to experience the rush that comes with deciding to do something you've never really done before, and that's to tell the person you are with that you want this relationship to be exclusive.

At first, you might have thought that this kind of statement might make you feel trapped and inhibited. That's what the Gemini Moon does. It helps you to decide, and on this day, you'll see something in yourself that you didn't know was there: firm resolve. Once you make up your mind, that's the way it goes and you will back that plan up with action. Nothing can stop you from reaching the heart of your partner.

One of the things that the Gemini Moon provides you with is this sixth sense, as if you've not only made the right move, but it's a move you need to put into motion immediately. You feel jazzed at the idea of proceeding, and you'll notice that the more you give your partner, the more you receive. You feel happy in your dedication, and because it's such a new feeling for you, it thrills you to no end.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel that all you really need in this life is the "OK" to get going. On November 26, 2023, during the Gemini Moon, you'll see that your romantic partner has just given you the green light. What this means is that you haven't been giving your entire self to them because you weren't sure if they wanted all you could give, as you are someone who can give a lot. You can even be overbearing at times. You know this, so you've given your heart to them ... in increments.

It's the Gemini Moon that allows you the freedom to feel good about your next move, and once you start gaining momentum, you'll be able to share everything about yourself ... AND you'll be able to receive everything about them. This is, in a way, all you've ever wanted, and it's finally able to happen because you've decided to go for it. Love is now a wide-open place for you; there are no restrictions, and you love it.

During the Gemini Moon on November 26, 2023, you will feel the power of Sagittarius backing you as well, letting you know that all your moves are being done in earnest and that your partner is extremely accepting of you ... as you. This was crucial to you, and now that you know they accept you as you are, you are nothing short of unstoppable. The gates are open and the race is on Sagittarius.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because you know that you're a master of procrastination, you'll be surprised at how the Gemini Moon helps you to decide that this is the time to begin, and that has all to do with your romantic life and what you need to do next. On November 26, 2023, you are going to know that there are no more excuses: it's now or never. While you've relaxed in the place known as 'on the fence,' you feel you needed that time because now you know what your next move is.

And, like a bolt of lightning, you will crackle right out of the sky and you'll make your intentions known to your partner. What has always been a good relationship was also somewhat of a non-committal affair, and now ... you want more. So do they. If the Gemini Moon affected you, it might be doing so to them, too, and that's why today is going to make you both feel so righteous, so driven to love, and so ... unstoppable.

You might be going somewhere with your romantic partner that has no label on it. You might be taking a chance on something that has no guarantee, but you no longer care. You don't need guarantees anymore; you need to follow your beating heart and your heart is telling you to get off that fence and go live your life. You have deprived yourself of the full love experience for so long, and now it's time to get what's yours — Unstoppable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.