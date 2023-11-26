3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes During Moon Square Neptune On November 27

Because November 27, 2023, falls under the Sun sign of Sagittarius, we also have to assume that whatever transits accompany us on this particular day will be somewhat 'enhanced.' Sagittarius is a fire sign and as a fire sign, part of its duty is to act as an ignition agent. It will take the transit of the day and add to it and during today's transit of Mercury square Neptune, we will be looking at heightened personal perspective.

OK, what does that mean? It means that during Mercury square Neptune, we are already feeling as though we see things a certain way that nobody else can understand. With Sagittarius backing it up, this transit becomes even more ... eccentric. So, for three zodiac signs, what we're looking at today is a serious feeling of 'nobody understands me.'

This is accompanied by bouts of 'I'm the only one who is right' and 'Who cares if no one agrees?' We're going to be dancing through the day, trying to justify all of our moves and actions. For the three zodiac signs who are most affected by Mercury square Neptune on November 26, 2023, we're going to see that we really are in our worlds and that, as far as we're concerned, that's all we really want.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 27, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are quite used to being the only one in the room who thinks as you do, and while at times you believe you are the superior being, today comes in to take you down a notch. That's a fairly hard thing to do to you, as you are a pretty strong believer in your own opinions. During the transit of Mercury square Neptune, you're going to find that you have to defend yourself from the negative attitudes of others, even though they believe you are the one to blame.

November 27, 2023, brings out that side of you that nobody likes, but it's one that you happen to love. You'll find that on this day, during Mercury square Neptune, you are quite happy to be the outcast or the person nobody wants to take seriously. In fact, you wish they'd just speed it up already, as you really aren't interested in watching yourself being ousted at such a slow pace.

What's going on is that during Mercury square Neptune, you may admit to yourself that you're on the wrong track. The reality is that being on the wrong track is your choice, not theirs, so they need to back off and run back into their little corners. You like your corner your way, and being that you haven't invited anyone in, you are all the more aggravated that anyone even bothers to pay attention to you today.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The only person you care about making any kind of sense is you, as you are the one who lives in the world you've built for yourself. What does this mean? It means that on November 27, 2023, you will once again find that your natural way of just being yourself seems to be getting in the way of everyone else's expectations of what and who you should be. During Mercury square Neptune, you are really annoyed by it.

Generally, you are able to shut it all out, all the noise, all the people who chime in with their idea of how life should be. It's all the clanging of pots to you, and you'd rather just shut your ears and not hear anybody out. However, on November 27, 2023, you'll see that the mob is at your door and that mob is called 'Family.' The most terrifying mob of them all, in your case. Sure, you love your family, but they are also the worst when it comes to minding their own business.

Mercury square Neptune works on your sense of self and supports your identity, which is private and untouchable. So, when the people in your life decide that you'd be much happier and better off doing things their way, you just want to put a bag over your head. Even if you do, they still won't get the hint, Aquarius, as that's always been the way it goes. Today, however, it just bugs you that extra bit.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Always a unique one, you are, and on this day, you'd prefer to keep it that way. What you'll see going on during the transit of Mercury square Neptune on this day, November 27, 2023, is that you don't see things in the same way as other people do, and while you have no problem with that, they do. What an irony. It's as if the world needs to agree on masse or everything goes to chaos. Who knew?

What makes this day sort of rough for you is that you aren't forcing your opinion or even your thoughts on other people, and in all sincerity, you'd love to be able to spend this day alone and in peace. as if some cosmic alarm goes off, it will seem as though everyone in the world has a problem with you just ... being you. Why are they even bothering, you'll wonder? Are you that weird that you attract attention for no particular reason?

Well, being weird is just fine, but that's not today's problem because, in all honesty, you're not weird. You're just 'you.' You seem to have a very good idea of who you are, and yes, you realize that you're not like everyone else ... and who would want to be? During Mercury square Neptune, you'll find that a whole lot of people want to live up to the idea of being clones of each other. You clearly do not belong, and in a way, you're proud of that, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.