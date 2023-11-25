Why November 26 Horoscopes Are So Lucky In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

Something beautiful is about to happen and it's coming our way on November 26, 2023, during the helpful transit of Moon trine Pluto. It will be during this time when we feel that listening is in order rather than speaking. We want to step back and hear what our romantic partners have to say, and we want to honor their words with true attentiveness.

Part of Pluto's job is to prepare us for change and transformation, and what better time of the year to settle in for this kind of learning than now, during Sagittarius season? During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, we will see how three zodiac signs figure out that in order to have a brilliant relationship, and one that lasts, we have to take into consideration that it's 'not just us.'

November 26, 2023, could very well end up being one of the better days of the entire year if we are wise enough to catch hold of the signs. Listening is part of it and so is allowing ourselves to feel empathy. While empathy isn't always easy for everyone, we get a booster shot of it on this day, during Moon trine Pluto. This will help us to understand our partners better so that we can show them, in return, that we are trustworthy and noble.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 26, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

So much of this year has been a learning experience for you, especially where love is concerned. You really don't want to blow it this time as you've found someone whom you believe to be worthy and lovable. While you are still somewhat self-obsessed, you realize that even if your life does overwhelm you at times, you need to shake yourself and be more present for this person, as you feel you could easily get lost in your problems, leaving your romance in the dust.

During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you're going to see that, 'so far, so good,' with the way you've been acting towards them and that if you can keep it up, then things might actually work out after all. What you've discovered and will know fully on November 26, 2023, is that your presence is needed in their lives and that means that they've come to trust you enough to show you who they really are. Once they get started, they need you to pay attention.

There's always going to be time for you to get your say in, and you won't have to worry about not being the star of the show, Aries. However, during Moon trine Pluto, you're going to see that it takes two to tango here and that means you have to let them shine, too. As you come to recognize this, you'll become happier and happier that you made the effort as your partner is most definitely worth it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you may be, at times, a passionate romantic partner, you are also highly compassionate and caring and during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you'll find that you want to show this side of you even more. November 26, 2023, brings out the caring side of you, and while that's always present, you feel an extra desire to let your partner know today that you are there for them, no matter what. This isn't all about passion; it's about longevity and honesty.

You are naturally a very loving person, but your partner may not know this, even though they've seen you in action. You are cold at times, and not because you're unloving, but because that's just who you are; you don't mean anything by it. It's just that you have an ebb and flow to your personality. However, during Moon trine Pluto, you're going to flow more towards the compassionate side, which will show up as attentiveness.

What's really nice about today is that your partner allows you the space to reach out to them. They aren't begging you for your time, but they see that it's YOU who wants to give them that time and they are grateful for your attention. Today could open up many communicative doors that will touch on topics that need to be aired out. It's a very good and productive day for you when it comes to love and romance, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Helping others has always been your main goal, and how you go about it might not be that obvious, but the end product always is. What that means is that, in the case of your romance, for instance, you may at times come across as 'all business' but you are not there when you are needed. Today, November 26, 2023, has you all there, and the business you are tending to is the business of your romance.

It will be around this time, during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, that you see that your partner really needs you. They aren't being needy or demanding, but you can just tell that if you could just push aside what you're doing to be by their side, they'd be so happy and they'd feel so secure. That's all it takes for you, Capricorn: the ability to set your work aside so that you can tend to your partner, as this would mean the world to them.

So, during Moon trine Pluto, you'll react very well to the cosmic pull towards compassion and attentiveness. You have skin in the game, as they say, and if you are kind and sweet to your romantic partner, it will, of course, work out for you, too. You are used to being the strong one in the relationship, but that comes with responsibilities that will require your attention on November 26, 2023. Go to your partner; let them know that you are always there for them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.