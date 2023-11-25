3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 26, 2023

Hey, what's your problem? Don't be surprised if someone asks you if you have a problem today, and be even less surprised when you counter their accusation with, "I don't have a problem; what's YOUR problem?" The truth of the matter is that, on some cosmic level, we all have a problem, even if it's a minor one and that's because on November 26, 2023, we've got company, and I mean bad company: Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars.

When Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars come to town, it's like an old Western movie where we see two different people giving each other the evil eye, just ready to call for a duel. While we can be grateful that we won't be taking it THAT far, we will know that on November 26, 2023, during Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars, there will be conflicts among three zodiac signs.

The most annoying part is that everyone thinks they're right and won't concede an ounce to the other party. It's an ego stand-off, basically. It will be pretty obvious which zodiac signs are going to be most affected, as these zodiac signs do not do well when challenged, criticized or confronted. Let the games begin.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 26, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're on the defense today. You might have been the one who is on the offense. November 26, 2023, still has room enough for you to get in there and pick a battle if you so choose. As it looks, this day, with its boxing ring full of Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars, is going to have you feeling as though everything is a personal attack on your character. Today has you not only on edge but irrationally so, and that's because Mars and Saturn are transiting at the same time.

What might occur is that you and someone you are close to get into a battle of wits. At first, it feels challenging and fun, but then, they seem to take it very seriously and what you'll feel is that they are somehow putting you down or condescending to you. Rather than let it bounce off your back, you will decide to make a much bigger deal out of it. Because you are 'used to' this person, you'll feel they can take it when you begin to dish it out.

While that may seem like you're the offender here, you'll see how manipulative Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars can be. You don't really mean the words that you're saying, and yet, you not only don't stop, you make sure your 'opponent' feels the sting of your bitter intention. Whatever is going on here has to be laughed off at one point because it's about to go through the roof.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the transits of Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars, you will feel as though you need to prove yourself in ways that you might not even feel are justified. You just don't want to be wrong, and you don't want to be misunderstood, and what you may find yourself doing is assuming something that isn't actually happening. For instance, on November 26, 2023, you will not hear someone out. You will jump to conclusions about what you THINK they think of you, and you will jump them verbally.

You are the offender on this day and all it does is make life harder for you. You even recognize that at any time, you could pull back. You don't because you can't stand thinking that someone thinks something of you that isn't true. The worst part of it all is that this person never says anything; you just assume they have, and you don't like it. It's as if your ego is set on fire today and the only way to put it out is with gasoline.

This day could be much better for you if you just take a minute to assess the situation for what it really is rather than for this dramatic rodeo that you're making it into. No one is 'against' you, so just understand that during transits like Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars, it's best to step away before engaging with your entire body and soul, especially if what you're bringing to the table is negativity.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The interesting thing about liars is that if you lie enough, you catch on to the idea that nobody questions you after a while. That's how you work on this day, Virgo, and on November 26, 2023, you will once again do that thing that gets you out of all responsibility: you lie. You lie easily because it's easy to lie during the transits of Moon square Saturn and Moon opposite Mars. You don't want to be asked about something you've done, and so, to deflect from that, you simply say something untrue.

Whoever you are about to lie to knows you've lied to them in the past and they also know that you've done it to avoid confrontation. You don't want to have to own up to the fact that, yes, you are responsible, but the real problem is that what you've done is no big deal. You make it a federal issue by lying about it simply because you don't want to have to face the music: anything but the music.

What really makes this day so awful is that you cop at attitude while you lie. Because the person who you lie to already knows you're lying, you infuriate them even more as your lie just shuts things down. That's Mars and Saturn doing their thing on your ego. Know this for the future, Virgo: When they say 'the truth will set you free,' they weren't kidding. Let it go. Lies always eventually come out, so why bother protecting something that isn't even that horrendous to be with?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.