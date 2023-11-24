November 25, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

Nothing scares us on November 25, 2023 because we are thinking big and feeling positive about love. Hey, it happens. Sometimes, we just get into one of those states of mind where we actually believe that the universe is conspiring to assist us. How refreshing that is. Imagine that, waking up one morning with the thought that maybe, just maybe, everything is going actually to get ... BETTER.

That's how it goes on this day, November 25, 2023, mainly because we are in the midst of experiencing the positive energy transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, which is there to let us see only the best in people. As far as our love lives go, let the good times roll because, for three zodiac signs, that's all we know. It's good times or nothing at all.

There's another side to Moon conjunct Jupiter as well, and that's the side that has us looking at our negative attitudes and adjusting them according to suit today's mood. The thing is, yes, we all get in bad moods, but just about all of us really don't want to be there. That's how Moon conjunct Jupiter works, and on November 25, this transit is going to make our love lives seem special, promising and ... fun.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on November 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been looking forward to a day like this, and the main reason it's such a good one for you is that during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you don't feel the threat of bad timing or poor decision making. It's as if you've been given this primo day just to unwind and worry about nothing. This allows you to free yourself up emotionally for the people around you, especially for the person you are in love with.

On November 25, 2023, you're going to see that if you let yourself go ... just a little ... you'll end up having a much better time of it all than if you stay bottled up. You have always had trust issues and you tend to stay closed up, even when this is not required of you. This kind of reserved attitude has gotten in the way of your relationship, and during Moon conjunct Jupiter on this day, all you feel is open, easy-going and ... charming.

What's really going to be noticeable is that when you 'feel' good, things seem to open to you. It's as if this day is all about manifesting and that you're only now starting to get the hang of it. If you deliberately put your mind into the positive, then all of a sudden, everything seems positive, and this is going to cover your feelings for your loved one. You see hope, and so, they see hope, too. It's all good.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today has you crossing a certain kind of threshold in your romantic life and it's all because, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will decide that it's best for all concerned to adopt a positive attitude. You have given way too much to the negative and you've seen how destructive it can be. Honestly, your romantic partner means too much to you to let go of or not consider in the greater scheme of things.

On November 25, 2023, it will occur to you that you are in charge of your fate, or at least you can control it to a degree. Because you really and truly love the person that you are with, you will decide that it's time to take responsibility for your part in how it all goes down. You want this relationship to be beautiful and long-lasting, yet you know you've let the both of you down over time. Today, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you get it into your mind that you are, from here on in, going to put in more effort.

As it goes with effort, one thing leads to another, as no effort brings a fruitless condition. You and your partner will come to know that 'it ain't over 'til it's over,' and as far as the two of you are concerned ... it's never going to be over. For that to be true, then you both have to agree to be more present and there for each other. Done deal. It's in the bag. Now you know what to do.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel as though you need to get things going in terms of your love life, and by 'going,' you mean in a positive way where the both of you can flourish. You've seen the ups and the downs of this relationship and you'd prefer to keep it going because those 'ups' can be pretty darned good. You aren't ready to give up on it as of yet. In fact, with the Moon conjunct Jupiter on high, you don't feel like giving up on anything. You know there's more to this relationship than meets the eye.

Your sense of optimism is intense on November 25, 2023, and when you have a supportive transit such as Moon conjunct Jupiter on your side, you can't help but see the outcome as spectacular. Why shouldn't it be? What on earth had you believed that you would be living a life that is anything less than spectacular, especially when it comes to your romance? Gone are the days when you accept mediocrity; here are the times for healing and new growth.

You and your mate will look at each other today and you will know that all efforts are worth it. This is a person who trusts you and has put their faith in you. This is someone who is, just like you, only human and, of course, comes with their failings. But ... so what? That's life. That's being human, and on November 25, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you are there for all of it. Bring it on, good or bad. You can do this, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.