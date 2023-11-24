3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 25 During Mars Square Saturn

While it would be nice if we could just shrug off our tensions and feelings of anxiety, especially during this time of the year, we may find that releasing ourselves from the pain of everyday life might be harder at certain times than at others. For instance, on November 25, 2023, we have the transit of Mars square Saturn working to make life more difficult for us. Will we get through it? Of course, but we have to go through it first.

Three zodiac signs will not warm up to the transit of Mars square Saturn, as this is a very harsh event and can definitely bring about intense feelings of frustration and anger. We are not in the mood to be told that something is closed off to us or that we cannot proceed in the way we thought we could. We had a vision of success, and Mars square Saturn makes us feel as though that vision will not come through.

The best measures to take right now are the ones that let us know that everything passes and that no state of mind lasts forever. In fact, we may see a clearing tomorrow, but during Mars square Saturn, it's hard to see past the dark clouds that this transit brings. November 25, 2023, may be challenging and annoying, but we will prevail.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 25, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Right now, you feel as though you cannot handle many of the things that are your responsibility, and if you had your way, you'd spend the rest of the year in bed, binging Spanish dramas ... which are, by the way, awesome. Still, you can't just clutch the remote and hope that it makes everything go away and you know it. By the time November 25, 2023, rolls around, you're going to be so fed up with 'something' in your life and it will really start to get to you at this time.

Whether this is a person or an obligation, all you know is that the transit of Mars square Saturn has you feeling super touchy and overly emotional. Today has you under the impression that you can't deal with anything, that you're a live wire and that if anyone should even look at you the wrong way, you'll blow. You feel hostile for no good reason, and that's the Mars effect working on your nerves.

You may end up ripping into someone on this day simply because they happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. You were looking for someone to vent your anger on to and in walks this innocent person, all ripe and ready to be your target. You have zero regrets as you unleash the Kraken all over them, that is, until tomorrow when you realize that all of this anger is your problem, not theirs. Today has you feeling aggravated and tired.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you do not find it easy to deal with ideas like 'being patient' or 'sitting still,' you will feel particularly oppressed on this day, November 25, 2023, as the transit of Mars square Saturn drives home the point that you have no choice but to sit tight and wait for something to happen. What goes on in your mind at this time is that you aren't content not to have things go your way immediately and with instant gratification.

Instant gratification is the last thing you'll experience on this day, November 25, 2023. Transits like Mars square Saturn are particularly hard for big personalities as they tend to draw out so much of your temper and if you're not careful, you'll be way more volatile than you can control. You aren't setting out to destroy things on this day, but you might end up doing so if you aren't able to control that temper of yours, Leo.

So, on this day, November 25, 2023, during the harsh transit of Mars square Saturn, you will feel on edge and possibly a little hostile ... to others. You don't like yourself when you're hostile; it's not as if this is some kind of victory for you, but there are times when you just can't help it. If you can keep an eye out for your bad behavior today, then you'll be able to do yourself a good turn. It's going to pass; trust in that.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You already know that you tend to block out reality at times, which means that you seriously do not like other people telling you that you are either ignoring something important or that you're just plain willfully ignorant. Today is the day that everyone and their mother decide to intervene in your private life and tell you what they believe 'is best for you.' Oh, the dread of this moment. During Mars square Saturn, on November 25, you're going to see just how nervy people can be when it comes to your affairs.

First of all, on some deep level, you know they are right. Yes, you know and acknowledge that you do hold reality at bay and that you've created a life where reality isn't the goal. That bugs people, and the reason it bugs them is because it works for you. That's what you'd like them to accept because for all of their desires to get you off your high horse, you'd love for them to understand that being on your high horse is what makes life worth living to you.

Still, it doesn't always work that smoothly, and your friends and family will feel that burning urge to interfere. You aren't doing what they want you to do and as it goes with human nature, in their eyes, you are wrong and they are right. During the transit of Mars square Saturn, all of this is heightened and made insanely big. You may end up not answering the phone all day long today, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.