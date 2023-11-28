Why The Rest Of The Week's Horoscopes Could Be Rough For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

We will be working with a variety of astrological transits involving the Moon and Mercury during the last week of November through the start of December.

The Moon will be opposite Mercury, and then over the weekend, we wil have the Moon opposite Pluto. On December 1st, Mercury enters Capricorn, all while the Moon is in Leo.

Mercury sextiles Saturn and Venus will square Pluto, not to mention several other transits in the line up here. What these events suggest, especially for three zodiac signs, is that there's a lot of ego going on this week and a lot of 'I'm right, I will do it my way.' Get the point?

While all of this energy can be positive and creative, what we may run into in terms of conflict is that, because of the abundant Mercury energy, we either feel we can't get there fast enough or that we're not focused enough.

We feel intensely creative, but we might not have the chops to back that kind of creativity up, OR we are capable, but we end up doubting our abilities before we get a chance to show them off.

Here's why the rest of the week may feel rocky and rough for three specific zodiac signs in astrology.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may be feeling as though you are the only one who can accomplish a certain thing before the end of the week, and there's a very good chance that you are, indeed, the right person for the right job. However, that doesn't mean things will be falling into place as easily as all that. What you're dealing with this week is an overabundance of Mercury energy, and being a Gemini, that tends to confuse you.

What starts as a clear vision gradually, and throughout the week, becomes a test for you as to how dedicated you really are. You might find that with transits like Moon opposite Pluto around you, you aren't able to commit as firmly as you thought you would and that you might not be as 'into it' as you promised others. This week starts with a Full Moon BANG in your sign of Gemini and shows you that you may have bitten off more than you can chew.

With Mercury in Capricorn on December 1, all of that Pluto energy over the weekend is going to start looking like fantasy time is over. It's time to get down to business, meaning that your creative vision may have only existed in the heat of the moment and that you aren't really sure after all what you're doing or where you want to take your creative energy flow.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Now that you're in the flow with Sagittarius season, you feel pretty sure of yourself as you proceed through the rest of the year. After the Full Moon this week, you'll be ripe and ready to start something creative, although you may find that the vibe of everyone around you has become too laid back for your tastes. Yes, you know it's the end of the year and that all things start to drag around now, but you're not ready to sit down as of yet.

so, what you'll notice happening is that because of transits like Mercury sextile Saturn and Moon square Uranus, you'll be 'all dressed up with no place to go.' You'll start to feel as though the entire world is concentrating more on the holidays than they are on the present moment. Just because this week is holiday-free, you'll see that nobody has come back to work, in a manner of speaking.

Life goes on where you are concerned, but what makes your attitude difficult for you the latter part of this week through the weekend, is that you can't find any support anywhere. You'd like to be a part of the revolution, meaning you want to keep the energy up and creative something wild and free, and all anyone in your life can think about is the holiday that's to come and the end-of-the-year party that they may or may not attend.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It cannot be said that this week is going to be all that troublesome for you, Pisces, but you will have your moments, and those moments will try your patience. Because there's a lot of Venus action taking place all week, you may find that your main issues stem from unresolved communications that have been going off and on with your romantic partner. In other words, neither one of you has come to a decision, and a final decision needs to be made ... on something.

The frustrating part is that after the Full Moon, both you and your partner will be under the impression that a certain thing is going to happen as if you've both agreed and are ready to progress. However, nothing has happened and even though you've both convinced yourself that this new, major change will be implemented, it goes nowhere and dissolves into nothingness during the week.

Your first impression will be to blame them as if they are the lazy ones. You aren't interested in taking responsibility the remainer of the week. While your intentions are good, it's as if you've decided in your mind that all actions to be taken are actions that are on your partner, not on you. You are looking at your partner as if they are the one who needs change and momentum when it is something that you BOTH have to undertake.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.