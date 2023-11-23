3 Zodiac Signs Get Rough Horoscopes When Mars Enters Sagittarius On November 24

Imagine the typical Sagittarius attitude: strong, willful, eternally optimistic and a little naive and foolish at the same time. Then, take that and throw the power punch of Mars onto the scene. What do you have? You've got Mars in Sagittarius and for three zodiac signs, this day is going to be all about massive ego and self-confidence.

Today is November 24, and we are in the Sun season of Sagittarius. All is well and good, and then there's today, with Mars in Sagittarius as our leading transit.

Today, we're going to see things get out of hand. For those of us whom Mars influences in Sagittarius, we may feel as though we are destined for glory, superstars in hiding, saviors of the world just waiting to be recognized.

Oh yes, today goes right for the head. We really do think highly of ourselves on this day, and not in the right way. Sure, self-confidence is something we aspire to, but false confidence and pushy behavior are more along the lines of what's going to make this day a rough one for three zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 24, 2023 when Mars enters Sagittarius:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As if you could let Mars in Sagittarius out of your sight on November 24, 2023, as this transit is going to place you front and center in everything you do today ... whether 'they' like it or not. On occasion, you get like this: pushy, arrogant, self-assured to the point of hysteria ... and you don't always need a transit like Mars in Sagittarius to back you up on that. On this day ... stand aside. Aries is in town and that means we all have to let you take the mic.

What makes this day rough for you, Aries is that while you are taking over the planet, you also want everyone to applaud and support you for it, as you truly do believe that whatever it is that you're doing, you're doing it for the sake of others. Your altruism may have something to it, but that isn't what others are going to see because, well, humans tend to pick out the negative, especially when it's coming from someone as large and in charge as you are, Aries.

Mars in Sagittarius brings out something in you that you believe is your best nature, your higher self — the natural leader that you believe yourself to be. While you might feel good in that role, not everyone is into being commanded by you on this day, as your Aries nature is in full commando force during this transit. November 24, 2023, will definitely grant you the chance to change things, but you may not have the undivided attention of the masses.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If figures that the fire signs step out during this one, as Mars in Sagittarius is not only strong for you guys, but it's inspiring as well. During this transit, you'll feel as though you're needed and that you must tend to your calling. What is this calling? To defend and protect, of course, but the only problem here is that nobody asked for you, as nobody feels the need to be protected today, November 24, 2023.

Sagittarius energy always feels good in your body, Leo. Still, Mars in Sagittarius is a whole new level of fierce, and when you do fierce, others usually have to back away. You might think it's because you burn too brightly, but the reality here is that you're just arrogant and offensive. What you think is your natural right to lead and take over is really just your ego deciding that it needs to play war games.

You may find that today is a total bust when it comes to satisfaction, as you really had your goals set on something incredibly glorious and magnanimous, and what you'll end up seeing is that, once again, you're on your own. There you are, standing on your stage and as you look out onto the audience, you'll see nobody you recognize because ... nobody's there. You want to be the star today, but there's nobody to play to, and that's a bummer.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Now and then, you like to stand up to the masses and show them all that you are the great rebel, the independent thinker, the free spirit that has finally found the way. Today, November 24, 2023, is one of those days, and with the transit of Mars in Sagittarius powering you up, you'll do what most Sagittarius do now and then: You'll make a blunder and it will end up having you look like an arrogant fool.

However, during Mars in Sagittarius, you won't see anything foolish in your behavior and that's because you've got yourself convinced that you've found the secret to life and while it's a shame no one else has such a secret to work with, you, alone, are the privileged character who gets to know more than anyone else alive. This is how you perceive yourself today; you are the ultimate authority on everything. That's the Mars in Sagittarius influence for you.

As you blurt and blunder your way through the day, you'll see that this isn't working. Rather than pull back, you'll do that thing you always do: you demand to have the last word, and you won't be seen as wrong or even half-wrong. What bothers others about you on this day is that you are so unstoppable with your words of wisdom, and the actual wisdom involved is definitely questionable during Mars in Sagittarius.

