3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On Thursday, November 23

Which three zodiac signs are going to be the lucky ones in love on Thursday? Around this time of the year, we tend to either want the year to be all over with already. We want to speed through whatever obligations we've got so we can get back to our normal schedules.

On November 23, 2023, we're going to feel this 'need for speed' very much, as we are in the company of transit Moon trine Mercury, and this event has a way of pushing us to 'get to the point.'

For these three zodiac signs who are very lucky in love, this could be a momentous time for our romantic lives in some very good ways.

Photo credit: t_kimura from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

If we have been waiting for a sign that our romantic relationship is in good shape and will continue to be so for a long time, then we're going to bypass 'signs' today.

We go straight for the real deal verbal acknowledgment. During Moon trine Mercury, communication is what makes things happen.

In this way, today is going to bring these three zodiac signs confirmation they've been possibly waiting on for a long time. Moon trine Mercury really does enjoy having us get to the point.

We may even laugh at ourselves for being so hesitant or reluctant with how we spend our time. Moon trine Mercury reminds us that life is for the living and that we need to get out there, take chances, make changes and ... live.

Three zodiac signs are very lucky in love on November 23, 2023:

1. Taurus, your love life is going well, so you feel lucky.

Photo credit: shironosov from Getty Images | Canva Pro

You're probably thinking, "It's about time I got some luck in the love department." That is so true, Taurus. You've been through a lot lately and you could use some good news. Fortunately for you, your rough patch looks to be at an end. In your case, that almost automatically opens the doors for you in terms of new love and new romance.

On November 23, 2023, you may find that you feel ready to start over again. What might still be painful for you isn't 'as' painful as it was only last week.

During today's transit, Moon trine Mercury, you're going to know that your next relationship is going to be set up differently right from the start. This transit, Moon trine Mercury, has you feeling like the truth is the only way to begin a romance, and that takes nerve and guts.

You are much more realistic about love at this point in your life, and you've seriously learned the lessons from past relationships. You aren't here to repeat the same mistakes.

You might also notice that you have a very good sense of humor lately, as if you're not going to let it all drag you down, as so much can around this time of the year.

If you have to be alone for a while, then no biggie. If you find someone new, as it looks like you will be doing soon, then you'll lay down the law right at the start. Truth, honesty, and communication. That's what you're about now.

2. Leo, you're lucky because take initiative in love.

Photo credit: RASimon from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

Now that it's November and you've just crossed the threshold into Sagittarius season, you feel you want your partner to know what's on your mind. What's on your mind during Moon trine Mercury is the idea that the two of you need 'more' in your life.

You aren't content to sit back and watch it all just falls into place, and even though that sounds comfy and cozy, you feel that stagnation is just around the corner, and you want to avoid that kind of 'downtime.'

November 23, 2023, presents you with the perfect opportunity to show your partner that you aren't slacking when it comes to thinking of new things for the both of you to do and look forward to.

You realize that you might be the brains of the bunch and that much of the forward-thinking comes from your side of the relationship, and with that in mind, you come through. During Moon trine Mercury, you get to the point.

Sagittarius energy allows you to feel good about your next move, and this energizes you because you could become slack if you aren't careful. You really want to live up to all the promises you've made, and it is on this day, November 23, 2023, that you feel you can be the hero of the day ... and that makes you feel good and authentic, as well. You are the hero, after all.

3. Virgo, you see things in your relationship improving.

Photo credit: borisyankov from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

You are not someone who needs much to be content, as being overwhelmingly joyful is not something you believe to be a necessary component in your life.

You'll take 'content' and you'll find that there's wisdom in this choice. You and your partner might not be considered anything too special in the eyes of others, but in your private little world, you are the only people you know who are made for each other.

On November 23, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you're going to find that the partner you've chosen to spend your life with is fairly mediocre at just about everything.

But that it doesn't matter to you because you're not looking for excellence. What you have is love and this transit, Moon trine Mercury, makes it crystal clear to you that, in your case, love is better than excellence.

You may be a perfectionist, but you are the one who decides what perfection is to you.

You will find that on this day, your partner seems just a little more adorable to you than they ever have before, and perhaps that's because they are flawed.

They are also someone who readily accepts all of your flaws, and on November 23, you'll know that this person is worth the world to you.

They are what you consider to be valuable. Their love is more important to you than your ideal of what love should look like.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.