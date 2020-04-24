35 Promise Quotes That Remind You To Always Keep Your Word

Your word is more valuable than anything else.

Sometimes you need a good quote or saying to truly understand the importance of something. With these promise quotes, you’ll be re-reminded about the importance of promises and how to keep your word.

Life is always changing and evolving. This includes everything from the things in our daily lives to our emotions. All of these things make some commitments hard to keep.

The proof that sticking to your word can be hard, is engrained in our society. Marriages end in divorce (and for that matter, relationships don’t last nearly as long as they used to), New Year’s resolutions are only followed through the first week of January, and nearly every person has experienced the feeling of betrayal from a broken promise.

And yet, the human spirit continues to believe in promises. Marriages still happen despite the crappy success rates, friends and resolutions continue to be made, and we still make promises we absolutely intend to keep.

Promises being hard to keep doesn’t mean we should stop making them altogether. It just means we should be a little more careful about the promises we make.

Maybe we should be making more realistic promises to ourselves and others. Sometimes, a promise is all we have to hold onto in tough times. We need promises to keep us moving forward, and keep us centered, realistic and hopeful.

Check out these promise quotes to give you a little more perspective regarding the importance of keeping your word and commitments.

1. Some of the best quotes are the simplest.

“Don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep.” — Anonymous

2. Now, this quote is just good advice.

“Don’t promise when you’re happy. Don’t reply when you’re angry and don’t decide when you’re sad.” — Anonymous

3. Hang this up on your "vision board."

“Promise yourself, no matter how hard it gets, you’ll never give up on your dreams.” — Anonymous

4. Promise yourself that you’ll keep your word.

“The most important person to keep your promises to, is yourself.” — Anonymous

5. It's a reminder of how much it hurts when a promise is broken.

“You broke me like I was one of your f***ing promises.” — Anonymous

6. Another quote that's just a great piece of advice.

“Three things you should never break: promises, trust, and someone’s heart.” — Anonymous

7. What a beautiful metaphor!

“A promise is a cloud, fulfillment is rain.” — Anonymous

8. Even as an adult, a pinky promise means the world.

“A pinky is small, but the secrets it holds are huge.” — Anonymous

9. Promises mean nothing without the accompanying actions.

“I don’t trust words, I trust actions.” — Anonymous

10. Bleak, but gives some perspective.

“We worry about tomorrow like it’s promised.” — Anonymous

11. This is definitely what an unkept promise feels like.

“There is no greater fraud than a promise not kept.” — Gaelic Proverb

12. Proof is a different kind of promise.

“Don’t talk, act. Don’t say, show. Don’t promise, prove.” — Anonymous

13. Another great reason to always keep your promises.

“Broken vows are like broken mirrors. They leave those who held to them bleeding and staring at fractured images of themselves.” — Richard Paul Evans

14. A good “rule of thumb” when making a promise.

“Under promise. Over deliver.” — Anonymous

15. Winnie the Pooh was so wise.

“Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Winnie the Pooh

16. Take some time for a new perspective.

“We promise forever in a world where even life is temporary.” — Anonymous

17. A sweet promise from one lover to another.

“I promise to plant kisses like seeds on your body, so in time you will grow to love yourself as I love you.” — Anonymous

18. Another great reason why your word is bond.

“It’s not what a person tells you that matters. It’s how they treat you that reveals their true feelings. Their character is revealed not by the promises they make, but by the promises they keep.” — Anonymous

19. Just reinforcing the point...

“People with good intentions make promises. But people with good character keep them.” — Anonymous

20. There are colossal consequences.

“Promise is a big word. It either makes something or it break something.” — Anonymous

21. Stop breaking your promises.

“Dear promises, don’t you feel bad for being broken over and over again?” — Anonymous

22. What the promise of a happy marriage is made of.

“A happy marriage is about three things: memories of togetherness, forgiveness of mistakes and a promise to never give up on each other.” — Surabhi Surendra

23. Never give up on the one you love.

“No matter how far, I won’t give up on you.” — Anonymous

24. This is the biggest take-away.

“Don’t promise to live forever. Promise to forever live while you’re alive.” — Atticus

25. An interesting perspective...

“A gentleman makes commitments. A loser makes promises.” — Anonymous

26. If you're struggling...

“I promise you, these storms are only trying to wash you clean.” — Jessica Katoff

27. Make a commitment to yourself.

“Promise yourself... to stress less and smile more. To have courage and strength to venture outside of your comfort zone. To leave your past behind you and appreciate this moment. Most importantly, promise yourself to always live a life YOU truly want to live.” — Anonymous

28. Sweet words for couples!

“If you promise to stay, I promise to never leave.” — Anonymous

29. This promise quote is really about “forever.”

“You don’t have to promise me the moon and stars. Just promise me that you will stand under them with me forever.” — Anonymous

30. Here's a promise quote for personal strength.

“Personal promise: Each day I have to make a new promise to myself. To be braver than my past. To be stronger than my struggle. So that I may find a bigger adventure regardless of the risks.” — Chrissie Pinney

31. And a promise quote for relationships.

“I don’t have much to offer, but I promise you can have the best of me.” — Anonymous

32. And a promise quote about optimism.

“I promise if you keep searching for everything beautiful in this world, you will eventually become it.” — Tyler Kent White

33. And a promise quote for connection.

“There is no WiFi in the forest, but I promise you will find a better connection.” — Anonymous

34. And a promise quote about the consequences of breaking too many promises.

“People ask me why is it so hard to trust people. I ask them why is it so hard to keep a promise.” — Anonymous

35. Most importantly, keep the promises you make for your own well being.

“She promised herself better and never looked back.” — Anonymous

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a graduate of Central Washington University. She's a freelance writer for FINE magazine and GreekRank.com