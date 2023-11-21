3 Zodiac Signs Can't Get Enough Love & Affection On November 22, 2023

Three zodiac signs can't get enough love and affection this week. The transit of the day is Sun trine Moon and nobody is complaining. November 22, 2023, brings us the feeling that is made for love and we just happen to be ripe and ready for it all.

If you happen to be one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, then you might be feeling as if you can't get enough love and affection ... and yes, that's a good thing.

When we think about not being able to get enough, especially when it's about physical affection, we're not talking about being needy or feeling there's a lack anywhere; oh no.

This transit, Sun trine Moon, is always a good thing and always promotes good feelings and loving attitudes. We want love and affection because we know we can return it in bucketfuls. No stingy love.

One of the reasons Sun trine Moon comes through for us on November 22, 2023, is because this transit helps us to see the good in people and situations.

Being that this is also the first day of the optimistic Sagittarius season, it just works out very well for these three zodiac signs. If you want love? Get closer! That's what this day is all about. Love, love, snuggles, cuddles and more love.

Three zodiac signs can't get enough love and affection on November 22, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Always ready for snuggles, you, as a Leo, demand to be loved on this day, and while that might sound a little bold, it's actually the way you and your partner go about showing each other your feelings. On November 22, 2023, during the happy transit of Sun trine Moon, you and your partner will be locked in a loving embrace for most of the day, and that's simply because you don't want to let go ... and you won't have to.

You are such a snuggle bunny at times that it would be hard to ignore you when you get into these moods, and during Sun trine Moon, it's as if you're at your peak when it comes to your desire for love and affection. Take it out on the streets as well, as you are no stranger to public displays of affection or goofy giggles in front of other people. You follow your heart and your heart tells you that it's OK to show everyone that you are in love.

You might even throw a stunt of two just to get the attention of your loved one, as you're in a playful mood during Sun trine Moon. What's super nice about November 22 is that all of your loving efforts are reciprocated. In fact, you may end up starting a whole new attitude where love and affection is concerned. It's all good, Leo, and you'll be feeling all the love you need to feel.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While getting love and affection is sort of what you do best, you'll let your partner know that it's not just about 'being in the mood' but more along the lines of wanting to be appreciated. You aren't particularly pushy, but you are feeling just the slightest bit needy. Not in a bad way, but in a way that makes you want to reach out to your partner so that they know you need their attention.

The truth is, one touch from your partner will make your whole world come alive, as that's how things work during Sun trine Moon on November 22, 2023. On this first day of Sagittarius, you can't help but feel as though you want to be seen. What that means is that you want your partner to see your honesty, your truth, the real you inside the person they've come to know. You want to show your vulnerability, and you will.

November 22 will show you that what you ask for is easy to grant, as your wish is your partner's command or something like that. The truth is, you can't get enough love and affection and the attention that you do get makes you feel as though you are walking on sunshine while singing that song at the top of your lungs. This is all sweetness and affection. Lucky you, Libra.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you feel as though you haven't been as attentive to your mate as you perhaps should have been over the last few days, you might feel the overwhelming urge to make it up to them during Sun trine Moon on November 22, 2023. So, while you don't feel guilty per se, there might be a bit of guilt in there when you reach out to your partner with the idea of snuggling them to pieces. You don't want them to think that your coldness is a way of life; it was just a mood, and now you're over it.

You've been in that place before, where you act in a cold manner and you end up putting your partner off because of it when that mood of yours has nothing to do with them and everything to do with whatever is on your mind, that day. However, during Sun trine Moon, you won't be able to take your time figuring it all out because you'll know that the fastest way to restore their faith in you would be to embrace them until they believe in you.

They will believe in you to the point where you'll be wriggling free of that hug just to breathe. Still, you'll be laughing and giggling over the joyous feeling you'll be sharing with your partner as your need for more and more affection is met each and every time. You have a very understanding romantic partner, and if you need love and affection, they are more than willing to give it. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.