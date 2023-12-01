3 Zodiac Signs Are Predicted To Have The Best Outcomes This December

It's a new month with three zodiac signs cinching the top spot on the best horoscopes list in December 2023. Aquarius, Scorpio and Sagittarius are being influenced by the saturnian and mercurial forces of the cosmos at the end of the year.

First of all, with Saturn in Pisces showing up as the main astrological influence in December and Sun in Sagittarius lightening up the spirit so work feels like play, we are being urged to think creatively about even the most mundane aspects of our lives.

Can you make the processes more efficient and intuitive? Is there a way to spark life into the cold spaces? From interior design to your love life to how you drink your coffee, anything and everything counts as long as it means something to you or holds significant influence over your life.

Of course, Mercury is being highlighted for December, too, since it will go retrograde between December 13 and January 1. Since Mercury retrograde is in Capricorn and Sagittarius this time, the focus is heavily on making sure we haven't forgotten the details in our grand plans for our lives and careers.

Sometimes, it's better to stick to the tried-and-tested than fudge up everything on something experimental. This may be referring to AI for many of you.

If you feel called to, adopt a journaling habit this month and document the most important experiences you have as you go along.

It's easier to identify life lessons and even red flags when we take a look back when we are not so emotionally charged. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for December.

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for December 2023:

1. Aquarius, this is a drama-free month.

Aquarius, the month of December will be a peaceful and relaxing month for you. Some of you will be wrapping up important projects and enjoying the end of the year before you start a new adventure in 2024. Others will be spending time with those they love and distancing themselves from unwanted interactions.

With Mars in Sagittarius highlighted as your main astrological benefactor in December, you will feel speedier than usual in all your endeavors. You may make some new friends too who will blow your mind with interesting stories of their life.

Moon in Aquarius in the middle of the month and North Node in Aries near the end of December will also have a positive effect on you. You will feel more sure of yourself even if you don't have a lot of supporters around you or people who understand your vision.

If you feel called to, adopt some physical activity into your daily life and routine. It will strengthen you in more ways than one, especially internally. For some of you, hardcore exercising is being highlighted, especially if you struggle with anxiety and repetitive thoughts.

2. Scorpio, you get a fresh start.

Scorpio, the month of December will bring surprising new changes into your life and even new responsibilities. Some of you may be slated for a promotion at your workplace. Others will find themselves at loggerheads with an authority figure and will emerge victorious over them since you are showing up as an authority, too.

Venus in Scorpio and Mercury retrograde in Capricorn are your primary benefactors this month. So lean into the activities that bring you joy and unleash your true self, especially in your love life. If someone rejects you because of that, they will clear the way for like-minded folks without you needing to make an effort. A friendlier touch will also be beneficial for you in social interactions and may bring you fresh opportunities.

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual on December 21 during Winter Solstice (or Summer Solstice if you are in the Southern Hemisphere of Earth). It will help you bring 2023 to an end on a good note and pave the way for a fruitful 2024. Yellow and green candles are best for this and also fruits as offerings to deities, ancestors and higher powers.

3. Sagittarius, money is coming your way.

Sagittarius, the month of December will be good for you financially. You may come up with a business idea that adds to your income or even come upon a windfall of some kind. Some of you are already in the middle of an undertaking that will conclude satisfactorily in December. It can be in the real estate sector or even in healthcare.

Mars and Sun in Sagittarius are showing up as your primary astrological benefactors this month. That means the cosmic forces are aligned with you and will help you get to your goals more easily. Take advantage of this energy and you will be more productive than ever before! North Node in Aries is also on your side through the trine aspect between Sagittarius and Aries. Friends and supporters will come out of the woodwork when you least expect it.

If you feel called to, adopt a journaling practice this month and track how your emotions are affected by the cycles of the Moon. You can make the experience more intriguing by using scrapbooking techniques and stickers. Who knows? Your poetic side may emerge out of all of this!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.