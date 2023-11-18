November 19 Horoscopes Are Emotionally Difficult For 3 Zodiac Signs

The winner is ... anxiety. Yes, that's right, folks, the day's mood of the day award goes to our old friend anxiety. If you are aware of how astrological transits like Moon square Uranus work, then you'd know that the day packs a punch ... in the nervous system. We are nervous wrecks now. If being obsessive-compulsive is part of our makeup, then let's bring out the entire palette.

The truth is, we're all OCD to a degree. It's part of our survival mechanism. While three zodiac signs might feel this a touch more than usual, we will see how a transit such as Moon square Uranus can ignite things like repetitive thinking, obsessing and ungrounded annoyance on this day, November 19, 2023.

Perhaps it's just because the year is ending and the holidays are upon us that we can't help but dive headlong into the sea of stress, but the truth is, we can't help it. It's real. The holidays are stressful, and if we are prone to anxiety, then now is just as good as any day to feel the brunt of it.

If we can 'know' that we are bigger than our anxiety, that we can and will get over it within the day, then we'll at least be giving ourselves a fair chance.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Backtracking is definitely not part of the day's agenda, so when you feel you are suddenly besieged with thoughts about the past, you might not be able to handle it. For some reason, November is not sitting well with you ... or is it just this day? That's the thing, Taurus. You're doing that thing that you sometimes do, which is to metaphorically 'throw the baby out with the bathwater.' What might start as a small problem suddenly becomes this universal plight and it's all ... too ... much.

During Moon square Uranus on November 19, 2023, you'll regress yourself into a state of mind that you want nothing to do with. You've done a lot of work to get yourself to a place of sterling mental health, and you know how to get yourself out of tight spots when it comes to allowing yourself too much pain. It seems now to open the floodgates to the inner place of anxiety, and it will be hard for you to cope with.

The good part is that this is temporary and you know it. That's how anxiety works; it never lasts, even though it can be all-consuming at times. You'll do yourself the favor of not buying into it and you'll find a way to ride it out. OK, so Moon square Uranus rules the sky ... it's nothing you haven't been through before. You'll do what's necessary and you'll be fine.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This isn't the first day during this month that you've felt a little more 'on edge' than you feel is necessary. In fact ... why are days like this necessary? It's the overthinking and overanalyzing of everything that gets on your nerves, but it's so much more than 'on your nerves.' You are fried. The holiday preparations are so much more mental than they are physical. Cooking, you can do. It's coping that you're finding hard to deal with.

In order to deal with the day's energy, you might overdo it when it comes to communicating your thoughts to a friend or a loved one. What this means is that, during Moon square Uranus, you might show this person that you are scattered, flighty and unreliable ... possibly even a little self-indulgent. You'll make grand statements of high drama and the ones who love you the most will roll their eyes, as this isn't something they want to deal with, either.

Because you will be feeling anxiety, you won't know that you are actually becoming someone else's burden and that they will begin to feel anxiety because of you. So, yes, it's going to be one big share-and-share-alike experience when it comes to freaking out and feeling deeply stressed. Hey, what are friends for, right? What's a little anxiety between pals?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Out of nowhere, you're going to experience the feeling of going from placid thinking to irrational and obsessive overthinking. You can't get something out of your head, and the topic is irrelevant on November 19, 2023. What's important to you during this day is that whatever is on your mind, you need to get rid of it, pronto. During the transit of Moon square Uranus, you're going to revisit some dark mental spaces and you'll want out out out.

Moon square Uranus is only good if you can make something creative out of it. It's the kind of transit that affects a Sagittarius in a bad way, as in, this is the kind of day where all you do is think and think and get yourself into a deeper funk as the minutes pass. You might not even be able to express yourself properly, as communication seems to evade you. You can't see past your anxious thinking.

What bothers you the most is that you are completely conscious of how far you're letting yourself go with this anxiety thing. Yet, you aren't doing anything to stop it, and that's because you can't stop it. So, being a wise person, you let it run its course. You hope like heck that it doesn't return and you pray for a better day tomorrow. It might be a good Netflix day. Keep your mind off things, Sagittarius. Less stress, more TV.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.