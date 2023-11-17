Why 3 Zodiac Signs Feel Taken Advantage Of On November 18

If there's a problem, what will be at the heart of it is empathy. While empathy itself shows sensitivity and compassion, we who feel extreme empathy can end up driving ourselves crazy over the smallest of details. In a world where 'compassion fade' is the way we react to things, being an empath seriously has its drawbacks.

November 18, 2023, will bring unrest to the three zodiac signs that are the most empathetic. These are the people who tend to take it all way too seriously ... seriously enough to create a state of turmoil within themselves.

The day is for seeking out drama and finding it. The day is for feeling a little too close to a situation that doesn't involve us. And, the day is for taking it all to heart when that kind of reaction isn't needed.

We may despise the idea of drama, but we will seek it out during Moon conjunct Pluto. We will seek it out and we will make sure we imbibe every last minute of it because we can't help it. Empathy is both a blessing and a curse and while it puts us in the position of being able to understand another person, it also lets us experience their pain as well. On November 18, 2023, that's the name of the game.

How these three zodiac signs overcome challenges on November 18:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

People don't realize that just because your zodiac sign is associated with stubbornness, you also happen to be the most empathetic sign in the bunch. This definitely takes a toll on you. While you enjoy having fun and being free-spirited and loving, you definitely take on the weight of the world. While you feel as though you have broad shoulders meant for the job, the truth is, during transits like Moon conjunct Pluto, you feel ... depleted of energy.

November 18 puts you right in the heart of a situation that demands you don't look away. You need to be totally present on this day, and you need to come up with a workable solution, as there's a problem here that needs you to address it. The problem here is that you don't just address it. You feel it. You eat it, drink it and let it consume you in return. You can't escape it and that is because you feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility.

You've recognized this trait in yourself before and you've tried to balance it out, and your empathetic urges always win out ... because it's part of who you are. Sometimes, being an empath gives you great insight, and at other times, such as now during Moon conjunct Pluto, all you feel is drained. Your energy is usurped by your problem now, Taurus. Better luck tomorrow, eh?

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are another of the zodiac signs that are unfairly judged, as nobody really knows how you feel and when you 'feel' it's deep. November 18, 2023, have you stuck on a certain topic that just won't go away, and that's because you refuse to let it go. You know that you are responsible for your hyper-sensitive state. Yet, until you find a sensible answer to 'all of it,' you will remain vigilant and on edge.

During Moon conjunct Pluto, you won't sit still until you find what's wrong with whatever it is that obsesses you and that's mainly because you won't talk anything at face value. You suffer extreme empathy and that has you not seeing anything in a positive light. All you want is that positive light, too, and yet, your personality disallows you from finding it.

The truth behind you is that you really want to help and to do good on November 18, 2023. You want to be the one who comes up with the helpful solution that gives another person peace and ends their troubles. You won't sit still until you know they are OK, but the more you put into them, the more you take out of yourself. You feel wasted and drained, and yet, you feel compelled to continue at this breakneck pace.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know yourself to be obsessive and compulsive. While just about every human being on Earth shares in this kind of behavior, what's going on with you, November 18, 2023, feels almost as if you are being required on an urgent level ... to help someone else. What really hurts you on this day is that you can't come through. You are not in the right place at the right time and while that is forgivable, you can't forgive yourself ... and that creates a big problem for you during Moon conjunct Pluto.

Sometimes, you haven't a shred of empathy in you; that's probably what allows you to breathe freely at times. However, on this day, during this particular transit, Moon conjunct Pluto, you are all empathy and it gets the better of you. Your desire to be helpful on this day is halted by an obstacle you cannot get around. In knowing how unmovable this obstacle is, you become frustrated and angry ... with yourself.

This gist of the day's problem revolves mostly around the idea that you can't be helpful when you know that if you had the right means and opportunity, you'd be the hero of this scene. You don't like being held back and you like it even less when you know you can't do anything about it. During the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto on November 18, 2023, you will feel as though your talents are being wasted.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.