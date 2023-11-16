3 Zodiac Signs Express Their Feelings To A Crush On November 17

During Mars trine Neptune, you will want to be very clear about your intentions, especially when meeting someone for the first time. If November 17, 2023, has you on a date with someone new or with someone whom you've come to really like a lot, then it will be on this day that you let them know where you stand.

What you are inspired to talk about with this person is what you find important to you in life. Because this person means so much to you, you want them to know who you really are and what you're all about in terms of love, spirituality and even politics. You aren't here to hide your true self because this is your crush ... and you want them to become your partner.

While this may not apply to everyone, we will find that three zodiac signs will definitely related to the situation here. We have a crush on someone and we want to take it to the next phase, but we do not want to lie about who we are. That's why Mars trine Neptune is such an important transit for those of us who are new to love and wish to continue with that love ... in truth.

These are the zodiac signs who say how they feel to a crush on November 17:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Gone are the days when you walk into a new relationship without telling the person what you want out of it. On this day, November 17, 2023, you will find that your latest crush is someone who seems so promising to you that you will once again 'dare to go there,' meaning ... you will tell them the truth. During the transit of Mars trine Neptune, you will feel as if you must let this person know all about you so they can decide on their own if they wish to pursue it or not.

You aren't here to waste any more time with your life, especially when it comes to love and romance. You don't want surprises later on, and you don't want to surprise this new person either, which is why you will take advantage of the nerve that is supplied by the transit of Mars trine Neptune on November 17, 2023. You want to know what you're walking into and because you treasure this person, you want to 'do it right.'

You have learned from experience that it's better to be upfront and honest, even with a crush, to avoid problems later on in life. You don't want to invest time in a person, no matter how much you like them, if your truth doesn't sit well with them. You want to be accepted and loved for who you are, as you are, and Mars trine Neptune lets you explain that to them right at the top. Smart move, Aries.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life has shown you that if you are going to fall in love, then you better not make that love built on fantasy. You have fallen in love with fantasies before. When you start living those fantasies out with the person who shares the madness with you, you invariably end up heartbroken and disillusioned. On November 17, 2023, you will recognize in yourself a new way of going about it; you will be honest right from the start. You feel that your crush should know what you expect, for both of your sakes.

During the transit of Mars trine Neptune, you will feel compelled to be honest, which is very easy for you, as it's hard to lie about anything when you're a Sagittarius. You may even be 'brutally' honest with this new person, but in a way, that's how you test the waters to see if this person can handle you or not. Honesty is the only way for you from now on, so they need to be able to live with that.

Mars trine Neptune is an incredibly freeing transit, and you are going to appreciate the fact that you are finally 'free' enough to say what's on your mind to the person you want to impress. Impressing them isn't enough. You want them to KNOW who you are and what you are about. You want them to know what you expect from them and to tell you if they're in ... or if they're out. Honesty is the best policy where you go, Sagittarius.

3. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Being upfront and honest with a potential romantic partner is par for the course where you are concerned, Aquarius. You've separated yourself from the crowd and you think of yourself as a progressive thinker. You aren't confined to being any particular way, especially when it comes to love and romance. However, there is one thing that means more to you than anything else in this department: honest communication.

You don't care if your crush has conflicting opinions; all you want is to know their true feelings. If this person can't get with your idea of what romance looks like, then you'll consider that to be a lesson learned. You aren't about to waste time on them if you know ahead of time that they aren't ever going to see love and romance in the same way as you do. Crush or no crush, you are always number one, and you stick to that idea.

On November 17, 2023, you'll get together with someone you really like. You hope they'll gel well with you, but if they don't ... that's OK, too. During the transit of Mars trine Neptune, you feel OK with everything. As long as you're able to stay true to yourself, then you can deal with rejection or acceptance. It's all the same to you. What's most important in your life is that you remain true to yourself. Stay you, Aquarius — good job, well done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.