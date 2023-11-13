3 Zodiac Signs Grow The Most From Life Challenges This Week

During the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, three zodiac signs here might feel the brunt of some rather harsh moments. We can rest and relax in the fact that nothing that happens this week is going to get the best of us, but that doesn't mean we won't see our 'day in court' as they say.

What this implies is that during November 13 - 19, 2023, we will find that we need to brace ourselves because we are going to be held accountable for not only what we've done but what we promise to do, what's in our minds, and what we intend to do at the moment.' Remember, this week starts us off with a New Moon in Scorpio, which acts as a turning point for many zodiac signs. That means it's time to act or get left behind ... and it's real.

This week brings us the Moon opposite Uranus, which will challenge our sense of individuality. A Sagittarius Moon, which might bring out a competitive streak in a few of us, Moon square Venus, which could topple an agreement that we have with a loved one, and Sun conjunct Mars, which has us justifying our bad behavior. The upside is that the last day of the week has us enjoying the healing balm of Moon trine Venus, so in a way, whatever happens, it's all going to be OK.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes, yet grow the most from life's challenges this week:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

By the time this week, November 13 - 19, 2023, rolls around, you're totally into the idea of peace, quiet and security ... you know, the typical Cancer playlist. While you will definitely be getting what you need, you may also find that getting it comes the hard way, meaning that for all your efforts, you may find that there are people in your life who seem to take pleasure out of making 'getting there' just a little harder for you than you'd like.

What you'll see during the week of November 13 - 19, 2023, is that not everyone is on your side, but that also gives you a heads-up on who to avoid. Once you get a grasp on the idea that not everyone is your biggest fan, you'll simultaneously realize that you don't need fans and that if there's anyone here who's got your back...it's YOU, Cancer. This week may be rough, but you won't go down easily, that is for sure.

As the energies of the week usher in Sun conjunct Mars, you'll feel as though your temper has been on hold, waiting for this one day to free you of your withheld anguish finally. While you're not into telling anyone off, if you have to defend your space, then you will, and you will do it LOUDLY. It's November, and you don't have time for baby games anymore. You want to know that you can walk through the rest of the year without the noise of those who claim to 'know what's best for you.' Yeah, right.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week's got you playing volleyball with your own emotions as you go from cold to hot to cold again, all in one day. With the New Moon in Scorpio starting your week, you'll already be on the defense, as you know you're the only person in your world who will stand up for you. If you have a crucial choice, you'll make it right at the top of the week, during the New Moon. With Mars trine Neptune coming up around the corner, however, you might end up regretting your choice.

The entire week of November 13 - 19, 2023, is challenging for you, Scorpio, and that's not to say you don't enjoy a good challenge here or there. You welcome the change to change something in your life that you recognize has needed change, and that may have something to do with your romantic life. It seems that, professionally, you're on track. The problem, or rather, the challenge, lies at home with your partner.

You're also still working with the brute force of your own Sun season, and you like this as you feel very resolute in your actions because of it. This doesn't make you right, but it does make you feel complete with whatever it is that you undertake. You're also very inviting when it comes to Sagittarius energy, and so on November 13, when there's a Sagittarius Moon, you'll feel as though you've won, even before you've started.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What starts as a fairly optimistic week of November 13 - 19, 2023, may have its pitfalls here and there. Moon trine Neptune arrives at the same time as Moon sextile Pluto, and both occur right at the beginning of the week, causing you to have some serious worry about a recent decision. You may end up spending a little too much time fretting over things like money or bills. Did you miss a payment? Is it causing you undue stress?

As the week progresses, you'll see your ups and downs, but in all truth, the main problem with this week for you, Pisces, is in how you process stress. Things may not be as bad as you perceive them to be, but that isn't going to stop you from taking it all the way. During Moon square Neptune, you'll be practically incapable of sharing what's on your mind; fear of being doubted or second-guessed by others may take over.

You'll start feeling much better towards the end of the week when the Jupiter energies come back and allow you some breathing space. It will feel as though a great burden has been removed, and with Moon trine Venus on the 19th, you'll feel as though you can free the new week coming with open arms. Yes, it's been quite a journey, but in the long run, you'll see the challenges that come as lessons well learned.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.