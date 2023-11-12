November 13, 2023 Horoscopes Are Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs

The New Moon in Scorpio takes place on November 13, and that could mean trouble for certain folks if, indeed, those folks are both overly imaginative and born under one of the three zodiac signs that we will cover on this day.

November 13, 2023. New Moon energy means potential. That sounds great, right? Well, you'd be right to think so. However, if your energy is turned down too much, you might end up creating a potentially bad day for yourself.

We're working with the Law of Attraction. While this universal law is available to us every day of the year, it is always during the New Moon that we get a booster, meaning what we think has the potential to manifest as what we become, so it's very important to use New Moon energy to manifest the positive ... mainly because the negative has just as fair a chance on this day to manifest as does the positive.

November 13 could be a day of regret, or it could become a day where these three zodiac signs go a little too far overboard. We are looking at how pride may keep us insisting that we are right or how we think we're being smart and sassy in response to someone whom all we're really doing is showing you how naive and foolish we can be. The New Moon in Scorpio is the halfway mark between getting it right and getting it all wrong. Which will we choose?

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 13, 2023:

1. Aries: you get tested

The interesting part about today is that you feel as though something is about to go wrong, but you absolutely will not let that happen. What's going on is that you have been doing very, very well; your attitude has changed, and you've seemingly flipped to the positive side of things. It's all good in your world, except that during the New Moon in Scorpio, you let a few doubts creep in, and those doubts might be what topples your day.

Try to stand back and witness what's going on in your head rather than attach yourself to all that's going on around you. You know that if you're having a 'bad' day, it will pass, and so you don't have to lose all faith in the goodness of the world immediately. Stay on track and keep your focus. November 13, 2023, may feel like a test for you, but it's one that you can absolutely pass. You just have to believe in yourself and in the idea that tomorrow awaits.

A good idea for you to stick with today, Aries, is not to voice your negative feelings. While you are a person who feels it's your right to express yourself, sometimes, when you do, you literally start to believe what you're saying, even when you know your words are over the top or exaggerated. You are doing well, so stick to the plan. Do not let a moment of about turn into your undoing. You will be fine ... stay with that.

2. Taurus: you consider walking away from a relationship

You have a way about you, Taurus, that knows innately that you will never fail. Even if you fail, you don't consider it a failure because your attitude is always one that looks on the bright side of things. During the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13, 2023, you will notice that something in your life is not right and that even though you've tried to make it right, it's just not budging. That's when you decide to get to work.

It's always during New Moon energy that you feel you can make something better out of a situation that you feel has seen its day. On this day, November 13, 2023, you will know that the person you are in a relationship with is probably not going to change their ways. Today gives you the chance to assess the situation; is this something you can deal with, or is this something you know you have to walk away from?

Still, 'walking away' isn't all that easy, as you've invested time and money into this person. Life is short, and you don't know if you can keep this charade going any longer, as you don't see your partner coming back with anything too promising. You've given them all the chances in the world, and during the New Moon in Scorpio, you'll find that the only right move for you to make is the one that removes you from the situation.

3. Capricorn: you feel like a victim

While it's not exactly an easy thing for you to have to take responsibility and end something, you'll know that on this day, November 13, 2023, you'll once again be put in the position of having to be the bigger person, which essentially means, whatever's going on in your life is going to be healed by you and you alone. Even if what's going on is the reality that your romantic partner is slacking ... and they are, indeed, slacking.

New Moon energy always reveals the slackers, and during the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13, 2023, the energy is fierce and pointed. Oh, we know who isn't coming through and who is pulling all the weight in the relationship. You'll know this, too, Capricorn, but the only problem with this is that you continuously let it slide. There will be a point where you'll have to understand that if you are suffering, it's because you asked for it.

That's not to blame the victim because you aren't a victim, but you are someone who has let someone else take advantage of you, and the real problem here is that you know it. In knowing it, you are partially responsible for it. During the New Moon in Scorpio, you will have the nerve to either say something about it, change it, renew it, make it better, or ... leave it be and go on in the same fashion as you have before. It's progress or stagnation — your choice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.