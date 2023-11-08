3 Zodiac Signs May See One Of Their Worst Fears Come True Starting November 9

There's a reason why we might see today as a scary day or a day where we see our worst fears come true. That is because on this day, November 9, 2023, we dig too deeply into that which we wish to discover. Once again, the words hold: if you seek the book of knowledge, be prepared to know the truth.

Today, we have the astrological transit of Mercury sextile Pluto. It will be on this day that three zodiac signs dig too deeply into their past, into the wrong places and into the books of knowledge that will show them the truth. We may 'think' we want the full experience of the truth. During Mercury sextile Pluto, when the truth avails itself to us, we may want to run and hide.

If we could see this as an example, we might have suspicions about our romantic partner. Are they cheating on us? Have they deceived us in some way that we are blind to? Today is the day we do a deep dive into finding out what our partners have been hiding. What we find during Mercury's sextile Pluto is exactly the kind of answer we wished we'd never come to know.

The three zodiac signs whose worst relationships fears come true on November 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you will come to know on this day is everything you secretly knew already and totally wished it wasn't true. No, your partner is not cheating on you, but that's the least of it, as they have been up to so much worse and even though you suspected it, you now have confirmation of their bad behavior. They have lied to you, and on November 9, 2023, during the transit of Mercury sextile Pluto, that knowledge will be revealed to you in bold colors.

This is not what you want to hear, see, or feel, and yet, the truth has a way of not being anything less than the truth. Your biggest fears have come alive, and you will deal with them. This isn't going to ruin you. It's merely going to set you back a bit, as this was not part of the plan. You didn't get into this relationship with the idea of finding out something unsavory, and yet, here you are, choking on it.

What stares you in the eye is the knowledge that on November 9, 2023, you will have to end your relationship with the person whom you so wanted to trust. In a way, you've been force-fed this truth by the transit of Mercury sextile Pluto, as that's what it's there for. Mercury sextile Pluto pulls no punches. if there's a truth that needs to be known by one party or another, it reveals that truth 'as is.' It's up to us to deal with it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury sextile Pluto gives you a taste of something you really didn't want to have to deal with. On November 9, 2023, you're going to see that you were wrong all along. What does that mean? It means that your faith in this one person was misguided and that they did not have your best interests at heart. In fact, they were using you to get to someone else. You had your suspicions, as this has happened to you before, but you let them slide.

During today's transit, Mercury sextile Pluto, you will see that all it takes is for you to show this person that you have other plans in mind, and you will watch them turn on you so fast that you don't believe they even have the nerve to act that way. Because you aren't going to give them what they want, when they want it, they will become vicious and mean. You did not expect this, and while it might not be your 'biggest fear,' you certainly don't appreciate the attack.

Basically, today is the day you lose a friend, and by the time you realize what you've lost, you'll feel relieved. This person really had you going. They fooled you into thinking they were sincere when all they had were ulterior motives where you were concerned. While you may wish them well, you can also know that they're still not going to get what they want, with or without you (Insert snarky chuckle here).

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your biggest fear is the one where people find out who you really are and just how soft you can be. OK, that might not sound fair, as you are definitely one of the strongest signs around. However, in your personal life, you've done a couple of dubious things, and even though you are known as a kind person by everyone around you, there are times you may have slipped.

Today, November 9, 2023, is the day that someone in your life is going to call you out for a mistake. They are going to tell you that they don't believe this 'kind act' and that they think you are judgmental, snobbish and elitist. You have made someone feel very bad about themselves, and during the transit of Mercury sextile Pluto, you will realize that you should not have done that. Yet, you knew you were being unfair at the time ... you just didn't think it would come to bite you in the future.

Well, the future is now, and on this day, November 9, 2023, you will see that with transits like Mercury sextile Pluto in the sky, someone will not see you as a kindhearted victim any longer. Your worst fear is the one where you are exposed as someone who isn't perfect, sweet or even nice. Today may be that the day of reckoning, Pisces. Hey, it happens to all of us now and then. It's a good lesson, and hopefully, you'll learn it and make the best of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.