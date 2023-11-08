Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs Thanks To Their November 9 Horoscopes

The Libra Moon rises in the sky, and with it comes the idea that there is a clearing up ahead for us. As lovers, we who are in romantic relationships feel as though we are on sturdy ground. We've built ourselves a good, strong foundation on which to develop this love, and on November 9, 2023, all seems well in our worlds.

For three zodiac signs, this is not only a good omen but proof positive that if we lead with positivity, we can manifest with success. As the year starts to wane, we want to know where we stand, especially when it comes to our love relationships. We want to know that this month isn't going to end in heartbreak and upset. We want to know that our relationships are in good standing.

They are. The Libra Moon helps us to weigh the bits and pieces that make up our love lives. We can all admit that nothing is perfect, but in the same breath, we know that we can work out that which needs a little boost. November 9 lets us see that this is not intimidating and that talking it out and being reasonable with our romantic partner is, indeed, a smart and mature thing to do.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships improve on November 9, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For all that you've done and all that you've lost, when it comes to this romantic relationship of yours, you can know that by the time today rolls around, everything you've worked for will be worth it. This hasn't been easy, but there's something about the Libra Moon that lets you know that you did not put in all that effort in vain. November 9, 2023, is the day that marks in your mind a certain kind of security ... and it makes you happy.

You are in a partnership that has been through much, and neither one of you was ever willing just to cash it in. You have been at each other's throats, and you'll also share in the most glorious of moments, and as you look back over your life together, it's the glorious moments that stand out. This is what keeps you together, and during the transit of the Libra Moon, you realize exactly what you've got.

And, what you've got is worth fighting for, although this day brings no such battle. Today is for relaxing into the knowledge that you've won. Even if an argument comes up in the future, you've already succeeded because you know the outcome will always be one where you and your partner stick together. During the Libra Moon, you feel at ease, balanced and one with all things.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the Libra Moon, you, in particular, feel as though you've got everything under control. You and your romantic partner have worked out all of the kinks in your relationship, and you've decided that sticking together is the only logical way to go. It hasn't always been bliss. In fact, there were many times when you thought you'd seen the last days. However, on November 9, 2023, you'll know in your heart that this is only the beginning.

It's a good day for love, as the Libra Moon lets you know that you basically have nothing to worry about. That's not to say that you are problem-free, as the world will always have some sort of burden for you to deal with, but when it comes to the person you are with, the one you've chosen to be with ... it's all good. They understand you, and you finally understand them. What you have is as close to a match made in heaven as it could ever be.

You may even find that during the Libra Moon, you and your partner might want to do something wild, like ... get married or renew your vows. If you aren't at that place in the relationship, you might get it into your head that living together is the next logical move. Today lets you feel safe in your choices, as you know you can trust the person you are with. Whatever they want is something you'll consider. You trust them and they trust you. It's all good.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a lot that you've put into the relationship you are presently in, and while there have been moments where you've wanted to tear your hair out, you've always come to your senses for the sake of trying to understand what your partner is all about. During the Libra Moon on November 9, 2023, you're going to find that life is not always fair, but it does come with its odd and ironic sense of balance. Today, you get to experience how it all somehow balances out.

You've discovered that it isn't worth your while to get upset over every little thing, and that's a major effect of the Libra Moon, and it will definitely be helpful to you on this day. You will see that you've put way too much energy into looking for what's wrong with this relationship when what you have right in front of your eyes is a whole lot better than what you see in the lives of other couples. In fact, what you've got is pretty close to excellent.

So, with the emotional calm that comes with the Libra Moon on November 9, 2023, you, too, will allow yourself a moment to relax, and that moment will turn into a day, a week ... a lifetime. What you have is good, Capricorn, and so it's not worth it for you to look for perfection in a thing that can never be perfect. We are flawed creatures; looking for perfection in another human is insanity. Stay sane; accept your love as they are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.