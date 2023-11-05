3 Zodiac Signs With The Beautiful Horoscopes On November 6, 2023

Pay attention to the hidden signs and messages from the universe. Today, on November 6, 2023, the cosmic forces are more willing to communicate directly with us. We need to be open to receiving the messages or they will pass us by. Of course, three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most when they tune into their receptive mode — namely, Virgo, Pisces and Libra. The rest of the zodiac signs can gain vital wisdom from this, too.

Sun conjunct Mars in Scorpio is the main astrological influence today. It's here to remind us that powerful actions don't always look "powerful." That's just a stereotype to confuse people and shut them inside the box. Trust your instincts today and let your imagination and creativity find new paths for you. You will see the hidden side of "power" when you do.

Also, the Moon will be transiting from Leo to Virgo during the day. So don't be surprised if you suddenly feel a shift in your energy and feel like dropping out of your social plans (even if you made them just that morning!). You can sniff a scented candle (that makes you feel joy and peace) to ground yourself and ride the wave of the changing emotions. For the bookworms, the scent of a new book counts, too! Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 6, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 6, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have magic in your hands today! Make a wish and watch it come true. Interestingly, the energy today is leaning more towards silent manifestation techniques, very much like Cinderella's godmother appearing when no one is around. So, if you do a ritual, make sure no one finds out about it until your wish comes true.

With the Moon in Virgo showing up as your main astrological benefactor today, the more intricately you do things, especially creative activities (and the manifestation ritual we spoke of earlier), the better things will be. Reserve these activities for the second half of the day, though, since the Moon will still be in Leo in the first half.

Juno in Virgo is also here to lend weight to your wishes. So make sure to use this energy only for the things that truly matter to you! Don't get carried away by peer pressure or social optics, or you will regret wasting your blessings on things you don't actually want.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The threads of destiny are unraveling for you, Pisces. You can now weave a new web for yourself and catch your dreams and goals. Just make sure you don't second-guess yourself as you take charge of your fate. Otherwise, it will leave weaknesses throughout the path you plan for yourself. The blessing of the day for you is potent. It's giving you the power of choice. That power comes at a cost, as mentioned above.

Uranus retrograde and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus are your astrological buddies today. They are here to remind you that great things happen to those who dare to be different. Of course, you don't have to slide into crazy territory of "different"... but you get the point. Trust your instincts as you focus on building stability and a stronger future for yourself. For some of you, this will come to you along with fame. So make sure your skills and talents are up for it!

If you feel called to, do a candle ritual sometime in the evening today to help you stabilize and ground your intentions. You can even use six clear quartz points as a focus ring (and then place the candle at the center of it) to amplify the magick.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the world may only see you as a beautiful or charming individual who does best in a partnership or cooperative, but the energy today is here to remind you that you are a lot more than that stereotype. You can be a teacher, a creator, a nurturer, an athlete, a visionary and more. Don't pigeonhole yourself.

With Venus in Virgo showing up as your astrological benefactor today, you are being asked to take a step back and see if you can go back to some of the things you used to do in the past that were more successful for you compared to what you may be doing right now. Times may change, but sometimes, people stumble upon evergreen practices that stand the test of time. Since Venus is at the cusp between Virgo and Libra, you will soon find a way to create something wildly new and creative.

Also, some of you will benefit from engaging with a more eclectic group of people at this time. It will expose you to a variety of ideas, know-how, and wisdom. You may even realize that the opportunity you were waiting for was waiting for you in another corner of the world. You just needed to meet the right person to find out about it!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.