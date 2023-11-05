3 Zodiac Signs Can't Love Each Other On November 6

It's November 6, 2023, and three zodiac signs are at the end of our wits when it comes to whatever the heck is going on in our romantic lives. We know something is up, and if we really take the time to investigate what's really going on, we'll know that the truth is a little too clear; we just can't love each other. Something happened, and no matter what we feel about it, we just can't keep this up.

During the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, it's going to become quite apparent that three zodiac signs are going to have to face the music, and that music isn't going to be pretty. There's one thing when we know we can't continue on with a relationship, but when we know we can't love the person we're with, for whatever reasons, it's like a cold splash of water in the face.

November 6 is the day we know for certain that this thing goes no further. Without love, who needs it? It's not like it's going to miraculously knit itself back into place. Something happened; something...irrevocable. There is no turning back, there is no forgiveness, and there is no second chance here. The love is gone, kaput, over, done with, and these three signs are not looking back.

Three zodiac signs can't love each other on November 6, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

At this point in the game, you really don't care how you come across, so when your partner decides that you are intolerant, impatient and just out of your mind, you give them the cold shoulder and let them have their say. You no longer care what they say because you've crossed the border on loving them. What you have now is a loveless state of affairs, and where you are concerned, the sooner this is over, the better.

During Moon opposite Saturn, on November 6, 2023, you're going to listen to your heart when it tells you that it no longer beats for the person you are presently with. This didn't come on all of a sudden, however it will be during Moon opposite Saturn that you notice the reality of it, for sure. You can't make your heart feel something it won't, as Bonnie Raitt once said, and what you're working with now is an empty heart. "I got nothing."

Whatever this person did to you was seemingly enough for you to shut the iron gate on them with no looking back. You have tried to feel something, but you can't. It's not working. You can't magically make the love return, as you know for sure that on this day, November 6, 2023, this ship has sailed. You cannot love them anymore, and you're not going to bother trying, as that is the road to nowhere for you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you aren't fond of the idea that 'you're' the one to stop feeling anything for the person you are with, you are also not someone who would lie to yourself. And on this day, November 6, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you will face the facts and those facts will spell it out to you in no uncertain terms: you no longer love the person you are with, in fact... you can't. You just can't love them. You know it, you feel it, and well, the rest is history.

Today is the day it all hits home for you, and while it's not a happy day of discoveries, it's one that lets you know that you have to do something about this feeling. If you cannot love the person you are in a relationship with, then you need to get your affairs in order and do what's best for yourself. You foresee this as something that can only get worse, and you'd do yourself a favor by moving on it now. Don't wait for tomorrow.

Perhaps you have been lied to by the one you can no longer feel love for. Well, that's good enough for you. You aren't here to be dragged along by someone's lies, and your feeling is that if they lied to you once, they could do it a thousand more times. It's all about getting away with the lie, and liars make this a practice. You don't want to be the guinea pig in this experiment any longer. They lost your love, and now they can be happy losing you, too.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On November 6, 2023, you will remember who you are and what your principles are. You have always been very adamant about the right to choose; you will never compromise on this. What's happened recently is that your romantic partner has made a decision on your behalf that you wholeheartedly disagree with; in fact, you feel as though this person just robbed you of your freedom. That will not do, and during the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn, you are going to let them know how you feel about it.

They messed with the wrong Aquarius, and you mean business when you tell them that not only was it not their right to mess with your world but that you can no longer go on with a person who takes liberties in the way they just have. They lose you with their desire to control you, and by loss, we mean the loss of your love. And that's a hefty portion to lose. They will absolutely regret doing what they did.

The thing is, you warned them. They've done this before, and you've let it slide, and that may be why they thought they could get away with it again. Well, apparently, they had no idea of what you were capable of. They crossed the line and they lost your love. Oh no, you're not going back for more. You learned your lesson, and you had to lose your love for this person in order to really see what they are made of. Unfortunately, that's what happens when people don't pay attention.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.