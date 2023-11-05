November 6 Horoscopes Are A Little Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

If you were told that on November 6, 2023, you might feel lonely, you'd believe it simply because that's what happens to us around this time of the year. We may feel all alone, or we may feel lonely when we're in a crowded room; it doesn't matter. There's a tug on our psyches that's happening today, and it all boils down to the fact that we have the transit of Moon opposite Saturn in our midst.

It's OK, and we'll get over it, as we always do. There is something about this day that really gets on our nerves. It's not the kind of poke that will have us feeling angry or upset ... just lonely and, for some, even isolated. Three zodiac signs are already loners of a sort, and while they may love that 'lonesome' feeling, today is different; today makes us feel down about being alone.

The energy that we receive from the Moon opposite Saturn is the kind that makes us feel a little sorry for ourselves. We don't share this feeling with others as it's not the kind of self-pity that demands attention. We're not willing to sink into a pit of despair, but we may allow ourselves to feel lonely and somewhat desperate. It's nothing to worry about, and yes, it will pass ... as it always does.

Here are the horoscopes for the three zodiac signs with a rough day on November 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Has anyone ever told you, Aries, that you overthink? You know it's true, but in your case, you find that thinking is how you cope, and why the heck would 'thinking' be anything less than a great thing? So, you think and think and you end up overthinking because you find that your thoughts continuously lead you to a place of loneliness. You have thrown yourself into a corner.

On November 6, 2023, you will do a little more thinking, and during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you're going to find that sharing your thoughts only gets you into trouble. That's the thing with being an Aries; you tend to think that you're also 'right,' and while you're open to alternate opinions, you find that if you are opposed, then you feel bad, and that makes you feel isolated and alone.

Moon opposite Saturn has you feeling as though nothing you say or do works, and that's mainly because you want to influence others into seeing things your way. You could make it easier on yourself by holding back now and then, not repressing your thoughts, but more along the lines of knowing when the right time to speak is and when the right time to hold back is. Discretion, or rather, the lack of it, is what has you feeling very lonely on this day, November 6, 2023.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel lonely today, and the last thing you'd ever like to admit is that you feel this way. You are someone who prides yourself on not needing people, or rather, not needing to live up to the expectations that others put on you. During the transit of Moon opposite Saturn on November 6, 2023, you're going to recognize something inside yourself that you don't necessarily like: you feel lonely.

This is because you have found out something about yourself: you're vulnerable, in spite of trying to come across as a block of impenetrable ice. It's not that you aren't loving — you are, but having been hurt by love, you are no longer that willing to put yourself out for it. You don't want to be hurt again, and so you wall yourself up. Unfortunately, during Moon opposite Saturn, you feel stuck in the fortress you built.

Love is at the bottom of it all, and you desperately want to be loved ... but in order to make that dream come true, you'd have to go out of your shell and let someone touch you. During Moon opposite Saturn, you know deep inside that you are not ready to be touched. You are not ready to feel love. You want it, but you just can't take that chance as of yet. That brings on the blues for you, Libra — baby steps, as they say.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Loneliness is the last thing you want to feel today, especially because this is one of your secrets; you always feel lonely. You just don't like having it become such a glaring object as it seems to be on this day, November 6, 2023. It's as if something in your life is reminding you that you can't get away from loneliness, even if you're in a crowded room. Now, being lonely is human; we all feel this way now and then. However, during Moon opposite Saturn, you own the feeling ... and it hurts.

You've never felt like you've fit in, even though you are more capable than most at adapting to your environment. No matter what you do, where you go or who you are with, you can't shake the feeling that you somehow don't belong. Today, you feel this acutely. Today, November 6, 2023, has you feeling pitiful, and what's more is that you don't want anyone to notice. You aren't looking to be comforted; you'll do this in solace, on your own.

Loneliness is a by-product of today's transit, Moon opposite Saturn, and so it's to be expected, especially of your zodiac sign, Capricorn. It's the end of the year, or at least ... the beginning of the end of the year, and all the memories are flowing back. You can't help it, but you can't fight it either. You will take what comes, and you'll accept it. You may feel lonelier than usual today, but that, too, will pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.