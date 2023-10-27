3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 28, 2023

The energy on October 28, 2023, is perfect for planning for the future and reflecting on how far you have come already. You can still stay humble while doing so. It will just make it easier to see your strengths and not sabotage yourself.

Of course, three zodiac signs will have the best day under the influence of this energy — Taurus, Leo and Capricorn. That doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs have been forgotten. With Jupiter conjunct Moon in Taurus as the primary astrological force, the more we lean into our steady side and the activities that make us feel strong and safe, the more blessings will come our way.

Moon opposite Mercury in Scorpio is also here to add to the magic. After all, strong inspiration can sometimes come to us in an arena of friction and conflict. The limitations and obstacles just bring out your creative side even more. It's not just that. You are being urged to engage with people who have a different perspective from you on life (not the harmful things).

It can be a philosophy about traveling, about the food they eat or the way they experience spirituality. You don't have to incorporate any of it into your own life. The acceptance of that diversity will bring a lot of valuable experiences your way in the future.

If you feel especially brave, do one thing that has been on your bucket list for a long time. Something you need a little courage to do. It doesn't have to be something major. Even the decision to join a couple of strangers at an open book club will do. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the energy is urging you to be more introverted, whether you are naturally like that or not. You will find yourself stumbling upon important epiphanies that way. Some of you may even find peace and heart healing. Let this quiet magic bring some potent change into your life.

Moon conjunct Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is your main astrological benefactor. It's asking you to trust your instincts when it comes to finding security. Just remember that stepping out of your comfort zone can lead you to more security, too ... if you have chosen the right path. It doesn't feel catastrophic to embark on such a mission.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus sextile Neptune retrograde in Pisces is also here to add weight to your blessings and unlock your creative side. Since it's retrograde energy, you will find more inspiration in your past (or human history) and things that bring nostalgia. Weirdly enough, Star Wars counts, too!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, trust your gut over all else, especially if you are going on some adventure (whether solo or with other people). You will protect yourself and those in your care when you allow the cosmic forces to guide you. Just make sure no one eggs you to do something dangerous as a dare. You don't need to prove anything to anyone. The universe knows you are strong and capable. Divert that negativity away from yourself.

Moon in Taurus opposite Sun in Scorpio is your main astrological driver. It's asking you to listen to your head and your heart. They don't have to be at odds if you realize there's common ground between those desires. Even the Moon and the Sun are symbols of femininity and masculinity, which come together quite beautifully in whichever way you look at it.

This day's energy is great for self-care rituals. So book an appointment with your favorite nail tech or go for a stroll at your favorite park. The options are endless and only limited by your imagination and needs. Trust yourself on this!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your era of greatness continues, Capricorn. Stay humble, but know your worth. You are the cosmic favorite child right now (so to speak) and if you play your cards right and align the dominoes where they need to be aligned, you will reap rewards for many years into the future. Every day counts on this journey.

Sun in Scorpio and Sun trine Saturn retrograde are firmly in your corner on this day. They want you to focus your energy on the undercurrent of things and cultures and not the overt manifestation of it. The superficial can often mislead with glamour. The essence at the core is obvious to those who can see.

Also, with Saturn on the Pisces-Aquarius cusp right now, you will benefit from thinking more about the future than your past. Don't just dream. Make plans — concrete ones. Reading books or listening to podcasts can give you ideas, too, in this regard.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.