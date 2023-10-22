3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 23, 2023

Love is in the air, and so is magic on October 23, 2023. It's the beginning of Scorpio season, after all. Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes in store for them today — Leo, Aries and Capricorn.

If you want to immerse yourself in the blissful energy of the day, there's no better way to do it than through a self-care ritual — not just any. This one requires a mirror so you can tell your reflection all the things that make you worthy of love, respect and care. Now's the time to root out the toxic things people in your past might have said. Now's the time to defeat those noxious thoughts that do you no good.

Venus in Virgo has got your back today. So has Venus inconjunct Saturn in Pisces. The main theme is to take it slow and focus on the details that matter. Whether you direct this blessing into your love life, career or elsewhere is up to you. Just remember that like attracts like at this time. So keep your thoughts positive and believe in yourself. This will make it easier for the universe to support you.

If you feel called to, create a soothing environment in your home today with scented candles, ambient light and fresh bedsheets. What "cozy" means to you will be different for different people, so don't worry about other people's definitions of it. As long as you feel happy and at peace, you are good to go. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 23, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 23, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be an extra productive day for you. Whatever you set your mind to, you will finish much quicker than normal. Some of you will surprise yourself by how speedy things turn out for you ... through your actions. It will be an inside joke between you and yourself. You may even want to start something new today because the energy is extra auspicious for that.

With North Node in Aries as your main astrological influence today, you are being asked to put the pedal to the metal and not slow down. Trust your inner compass. It will guide you true. It's time for you to take charge of your subjective reality and make sure your life is full of things that matter to you and your loved ones.

Some of you will benefit from taking a close at your finances at this time, too. The energy is in your favor. So, you might as well use it to make more money or add more weight to your investments. If you are thinking of buying a house, today will be a really productive day on that count, too.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the energy today is swift and speedy for you. You will breeze through your chores and responsibilities and manage to do more than you usually do. Some of you may get irritated quicker than usual, too. So make sure to breathe deeply and diffuse the situation if you find yourself edging that way. Why squander all this good energy on a useless fight? It is better to direct it to productive pursuits or improving your gaming stats.

North Node in Aries is firmly in your corner at this time (not just today). It's asking you to keep flying in the direction that feels right to you. That's the challenge and the blessing of the Aries energy. It's trying to sculpt you into a pioneer. That path comes with hidden pitfalls. As long as you trust yourself and your adaptability, you will pave the way for others behind you.

Today is also a good day to take note of the experiences in your past that have left a deep impression on you. Whether good or bad, reflect on them today and journal your feelings. A lot of wisdom is waiting for you behind the curtains of your memory.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is absolutely badie for you. If anyone tries to pull anything over you, they will quickly realize how foolish that idea was. Of course, don't go around wasting this blessing by picking fights or trying to exert dominance. Why waste precious mental real estate on posturing? Don't let anyone undermine you, either.

The Moon in Aquarius is on your side today. It can feel weird to engage with this force, especially since Aquarius energy is the next level for you and so out of your comfort zone. Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, too. So once you let go of some of the limiting beliefs conditioned into you while you were a child, you will soon realize your potential for greatness is far greater than you believed.

If you feel called to, light a candle today to call for good health. White or yellow candles are best for this. It will bring you peace and help you go the distance without burning out. You can even light extra candles for your loved ones to share their blessings with them.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.