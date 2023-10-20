3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 21, 2023

What makes October 21 so wonderful is that we not only feel as though we've come into the great, good fortune of having a loving relationship that works but that the person we are with is someone who really 'gets' us.

Since a relationship does not happen in one night, we need a long time to understand whether or not we're actually in a relationship. On October 21, 2023, three zodiac signs will be able to know without a shadow of a doubt that the romance they're in is the right one.

What we have working for us is the cosmic aspect of Moon trine Uranus, and what this transit affords us is the knowledge that we can be ourselves around the person we've chosen to spend our lives with. We know ourselves to be a bit weird sometimes, and we'd like to know that we are accepted 'as we are.' Saturday clearly shows that we are loved and adored for who we are.

Moon trine Uranus brings out our weirdnesses in all the right ways. Three zodiac signs want to fly their freak flags high, and we don't want to be condemned or judged for being who we are, as we are. It is still pretty dang great, even if we are weirdos. At least we're in the company of fellow weirdos. Weirdos unite! All hail Moon trine Uranus!

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 21, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know that you're not the easiest person in the world to get along with, so on this day, October 21, 2023, you feel so good about being with the person you're with, as they are equally as bizarre as you are. The two of you get along so well that you might even feel you're made for each other: a perfect fit, two peas in a pod. You've got the partner of your dreams. Even though they are far from perfect ... they are perfect for you.

During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you'll feel as though you hit the jackpot when it comes to romantic partners, as the two of you know in your hearts that if anyone else were to love you, it would work out. You are both so unique in your ways that only you could love each other. It's taken time to get to this place, too, Virgo, which is why October 21, 2023, feels so good. It's like a victory dance.

Will you tear each other's heads off now and then? Most certainly, but experience with each other has shown you that that's no biggie and that fighting is part and parcel of the relationship. This relationship works. Nobody else may think so, but that's them and not you. You and your partner are the only ones who know the success of your relationship, and that's all that matters, right?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Trying to fit into the mold is the last thing you and your partner try to do, as you both recognize fully well that you'll never fit in ... anywhere. You have tried. That's what the past was all about, and it almost broke the two of you up. You played along with the world's expectations and then started to find faults in each other. One thing led to another and before you were conscious of it, you were on the brink of disaster.

Then, you both simultaneously declared that you want no part of what the world expects of you. On October 21, 2023, this feeling will rule your world, and you'll personally know that fitting in is for someone else. You are way too fearless to get into that box, and you'll see that during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you'll want to be even freakier than your usual self. This is a great day just to be YOU, Sagittarius.

In love and romance, you write the rules. You and your partner play by different rules and you check in with no one for approval. That's the Moon trine Uranus way: total independence of thought. You are nobody's person, let alone society's. Ha, that won't be happening. You and your partner do things your way and on October 21, 2023, this is what you will call 'love.' Your way or the highway, and nothing less.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As an Aquarius, you know all there is to know about being unique and individual. You gave up trying to please everyone around you a long time ago, so when a transit like Moon trine Uranus comes around, you feel that the only thing you can do about it is celebrate Aquarius-style. This means you'll be doing things your way if you are in a relationship. You and your partner have your romantic agenda, and you don't care if people like it.

On October 21, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you and the person you are with will celebrate your strangeness together. After all, you both feel like it's Halloween season, so why not be the true weirdos you know yourselves to be. It's all in fun, anyway, and inhibition is not something you get into. This is your day to simply be yourself and know that you are supported by both the cosmos ... and your romantic partner.

Don't be surprised if some truly wacky ideas come up that are not romantic. You and your partner are not restricted to romance only. You are both super creative and interested in so many topics that this transit may have you starting up some new project together. You're into everything, and as long as you do it together, all you see is how much fun everything is. This is your life, Aquarius, and you'll live it your way. Have fun!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.