Horoscopes Are Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 29, 2023

Ever have one of those days where you express yourself because you feel you absolutely need to say what's on your mind and then within a split second, you want to retract what you've just said? It's as if you know that you just blundered your way into a very uncomfortable place and all you want to do is 'make it go away.'

That's what Moon opposite Mars does to many people on this day, October 29, 2023 and that's precisely why, for three zodiac signs, this day is going to make us feel rough around the edges.

We're emotionally torn into pieces, and so much of it is due to an inability to control ourselves, especially our words. We blurt and we regret, rinse and repeat. The worst part is that we can't help ourselves. That's the Moon opposite Mars touch for you.

Three zodiac signs already put ourselves in the position of being people who 'say too much' and that's merely because our zodiac signs are 'free' that way. Unfortunately, freedom has a cost in this case, as we blunder ourselves into ridicule. If we could hold back, we would, so it's not about being warned. Moon opposite Mars has us saying a little too much, feeling a little too strongly and regretting it all almost instantly. Weird!

Horoscopes are challenging for three zodiac signs on October 29, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Stating what's on your mind is something you believe firmly is your right and that which sets you free. You are not someone who holds back and you honestly do feel that if you share something that you feel is important, it's just a given that others will find your words fascinating and worthwhile. The only problem here is that on this day, October 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Mars, you will shove your opinion down someone's throat because you 'believe' they need to hear it.

As soon as you see their response to your overwhelming need to opine, they will reject what you've said, which will cause you to think. You rarely retract your statements, but during Moon opposite Mars, you'll immediately want to take back what you said because you know you went too far. Going too far is part of who you are, but now and then, you realize that 'discretion is the better part of valor.'

October 29 offers you the opportunity to say what's on your mind while setting you up with an instant karma lesson in discretion. You are, of course, allowed to feel however you feel, but having the Moon opposite of Mars is going to teach you that you can't always express yourself because your expressions can be hurtful. It is during this time that you have to ask yourself if expressing yourself 'this way' is really worth hurting someone over.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During the transit of Moon opposite Mars on October 29, 2023, you are going to find yourself in a position that is both uncomfortable and risky. You are used to saying what's on your mind and you've always felt that you were smart enough to be able to 'read the room' before you offer your so-called pearls of wisdom. Your mistake is that you not only read the room the wrong way, you know it, and go forth with your rude opining anyway.

While you are telling people what you feel, you'll automatically come to understand that this pushy attitude of yours is not being seen as 'cool' or 'cutting edge.' In fact, you will be seen as a bully who can't shut up, and you'll be resented for thinking that you can get away with it without repercussions. The thing about you, Scorpio, is that you still want to be liked and approved of, so this is going to bother you deeply.

You aren't the bully they think you are. In fact, you realize very quickly that you spoke out of place and that's caused you to feel instant regret. This day isn't the joyride that others think you're experiencing. In fact, the result you get is the opposite of what you wanted. Reading the room now means something new to you. It means taking into consideration other people's feelings before you speak.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is the day that you get to pose these three questions to yourself: "Does this need to be said? Does this need to be said now? Does this need to be said by ME?" While you may feel as though you've discovered the key to all the universal understandings on this day, October 29, 2023, you have to consider that just because you feel you understand something doesn't necessarily mean that your perception is 'one size fits all.'

What this means is that during the transit of Moon opposite Mars, you will feel the burning need to share some great bit of information with many people. Still, you, being a Sagittarius, will blurt out your helpful words in such a way that you automatically assume that everyone around you is a moron. Well, you may not feel that way, but your words make you come off like a real snob. Your delivery is what it's all about. You may mean well, but your delivery is enough to make people want to walk away from you.

So, do you really have to be the one who delivers this grand message, or ... can it wait? And, are you that hellbent on being the messenger? The thing is, everyone learns their lessons in their own time, and just because you've learned something new doesn't necessarily mean that your approach will work for someone else, especially if your approach comes with condescending tones. You are smart, but your social skills have something to be desired during the Moon opposite Mars.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.