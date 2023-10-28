Horoscopes Are Lucky In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 29, 2023

Bingo! We've hit pay dirt when it comes to love and romance today, as this is October 29, 2023, and we are being joined by the astrological transit Moon trine Venus. Whenever Moon trine Venus is in the sky, we know for certain that we can look forward to having a very pleasant day with our romantic partners, no matter what zodiac sign we are.

However, there are three zodiac signs here today that will make good on the gift that is Moon trine Venus, and what that's going to look like is compatibility and understanding.

While we might take those things for granted when we think of a good relationship, it's not always that easy. Getting to the place where we understand our partners takes time ... October 29, 2023, lets us know that we've arrived at our destination.

What brings us closer together with our romantic partners on this day, October 29, 2023, is that we see in them true curiosity. We perceive something in our partners that we might not have seen before, and this could also be because they've never felt it before. What they feel for us is compassion and the desire to show us their loyalty. This, in turn, inspires us to reciprocate. Today is a very loving day for these three zodiac signs.

Horoscopes are lucky in love on October 29, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For someone like you, Aries, all it takes is one positive note and off you go, saving the world from evil. Well, it may not be all that altruistic, but there's something to it and when a superstar transit like Moon trine Venus comes into your life, as it will on October 29, 2023, you take that power and you run with it. What you'll feel happening today is that you've been given a second chance. Your love life wants you to participate, and who are you to say no?

Saying no is what you've been saying for too long, and during Moon trine Venus, you feel as though you've gone as far as you can without denying yourself the pleasure that is love and romance. The relationship you are in right now has suffered because you haven't been there for it. Or, at least, not to the degree you know you should be. Today changes all that and makes it all worth your while.

It's not as if you went out of your way to punish the person you are with, but in the end, you've discovered that it's you who's felt the brunt of that punishment, or rather, that denial of love itself.

During Moon trine Venus, you wake up to the idea that it's worth taking a risk on, and that 'so what' if you fail? Moon trine Venus has you realizing that you don't reach perfection in half an hour. It takes time and on October 29, 2023, you decide that your love life is worth it.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Days like this go down in history where you and your romantic partner are concerned. You are someone who likes to make memories for the future and you go out of your way to set up dates that you believe will make for unforgettable memories. On October 29, 2023, you will most assuredly concoct a day to remember as Moon trine Venus is on your side, supporting your efforts in love and romance.

What you already know is that you, two, are an unbreakable couple. You've proven that to each other in actions. There is no lack of love in this relationship and you've created it in such a way that you both are continuously attentive to each other's needs. This is the backbone of the relationship. However, on October 29, during Moon trine Venus, you take it up a notch. What you might not have known was possible is indeed possible.

You will see that you are both tuned into each other as you've never been before. You can practically read each other's minds. Another couple might not be able to handle such intimacy, but you and your partner were cut out of the same romantic fabric and you can definitely handle it. You might find that you are calling each other 'soul mate' and 'love of my life' during the transit of Moon trine Venus. That's not bad ... not bad at all.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All you've ever really wanted was not to have anything to worry about when it came to love and romance. All your life, you've desired a partner who is faithful and true. Now that you have one, you feel as though you've been blessed to the Moon and back. During the transit of Moon trine Venus, you will see that, yes, indeed, your life is filled with love and your feelings of gratitude will be intense on October 29, 2023.

You and the person you love get along well, perhaps even better than any two other people you know. While you're not comparing your life to that of anyone else, you can't help but notice that you really did seem to luck out in this department. Both you and your romantic partner seem to be in a world of your own, untouchable ... precious. You don't want to flaunt it, but during Moon trine Venus, you will feel very proud of what you have.

An added touch to the day comes in the form of you and your mate seeing something beautiful and new in each other, something you never realized before. There's more; you are able to get along in total silence. There are no awkward moments between the two of you. It's as if you can exist as loving satellites together. There's a time for everything, and you'll enjoy the silence today as much as you'll enjoy the conversation.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.