3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Challenges On October 26, 2023

An interesting thing is going to happen to three zodiac signs on this day, October 26, 2023, and that is that many of us are going to do our very best to see the good in something or someone who is clearly off the rails and heading in a negative direction. Today goes out to those of us who are optimistic to a fault. We've got the transit of Moon sextile Pluto on us, and we will see the good in things in spite of it all.

Not everyone can keep up this kind of front and so we will find that today brings us a definite challenge. We will see people that we know making the wrong moves and we will want to intervene. And, as we all know, nobody likes an intervention. Our 'help' may be seen as the very thing that someone else would call 'none of our business.' That's how Moon sextile Pluto works.

We want to help and we find out very quickly that our help is not wanted. OK, what to do, what to do? Do we sit back and watch as things leap into turmoil? We may just have to. Three zodiac signs are naturally joyful and wish to make things better and it will be on this day that we have to sit this one out. Frustrating? Oh yes. A rough day for the helpful, indeed.

Three zodiac signs overcome challenges on October 26, 2023 due to their rough horoscopes:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're the person who comes to everyone's aid when the time calls for it. The problem with today is that during Moon sextile Pluto, your assistance is not asked for, yet you feel the burning need to intervene and be a part of the change that you believe is needed. You are just being you, October 26, 2023, and yet you might find that 'just being you' is too much for someone else to deal with. You are there to help and yet, your help will be denied.

What's worse is that the person you wish to help out today is your romantic partner, and they don't seem to want you to be there, let alone witness the dumpster fire that they are creating. You see that this person really needs to listen to something other than their Greek chorus of demons and you want to let them know that you are not only there for them but ready to take up the slack. Your beloved is suffering and you wish for them to be at peace.

During the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you can't help but feel as though you really do have the answers and that what you can offer is valuable. today's issue is not about you as much as it is about someone else denying you the ability to be 'you.' You feel stuck and helpless today because you are depending on someone else's decision to let you in. They don't let you in, and that creates tension inside you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been someone who rushes to the aid of friends and family and in a way, you like being that person, even if it takes way too much energy out of you. During the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you'll find that you can see the outcome ahead of time, and you can use this knowledge when it comes to a certain friend of yours. In other words, someone in your life is about to make the wrong move and you want to get in there and stop them.

Your efforts will be blocked and your decision to be helpful will go unappreciated. That doesn't necessarily mean you will always be blocked and unappreciated, but it does mean that the person you wish to 'change' is just not ready to be transformed by you or anyone else right now. The thing with you, Cancer, is that you go by your time and you don't consider that others may not be as ready as you are.

So, what makes today, October 26, 2023, so difficult for you is that you are not needed, and you want to be needed. This isn't about love or romance. However, it's about knowing that you have the solution, wanting to offer it and being shrugged off by the person or people that need your solution the most. You want to be helpful, and yet, during Moon sextile Pluto, all you can do is witness it play out before your eyes.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might feel particularly 'wise' on this day, October 26, 2023 and because you are well-versed in a certain topic, you feel it's OK to think of yourself as an expert. And, being that you might very well be an expert, you will find that during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, there is someone in your circle who could really benefit from your expertise. Or so you would think. What feels like the prime opportunity for you to offer your pearls ends up with you being flat-out rejected for even attempting.

You won't feel good about this and it will scratch at your ego a bit. That's because during Moon sextile Pluto, you see what you're doing as good, but that doesn't necessarily mean that someone else sees it that way. In fact, they may accuse you of meddling, which is insulting to you, as you really had yourself pegged as someone who was coming forth from a place of integrity and love. This will hurt your feelings, which was NOT what you wanted out of the deal.

On October 26, 2023, you may feel offended, but you'll still think of yourself as 'right.' In response to the offender, you may remind your offer of help and slink away from them altogether. You only wanted to do good and you feel that if this person rejects for THAT, then they don't deserve a second chance. You take it all too far today, Pisces. Yes, you are an expert, but your timing is off and that's why you are unable to do good today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.