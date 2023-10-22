October 23, 2023 Horoscopes Bring Challenges To 3 Zodiac Signs

On this first day of Scorpio Sun season, we also happen to have the transit of Moon square Uranus, which may set the course off in a different direction than some of us may want. Three zodiac signs will end up knowing October 23, 2023, as a day they wish they slept through, as today isn't going to work out as they might have wanted it to. That's OK. We'll live to tell and it's all alright.

One of the most obvious and weird aspects of Moon square Uranus is that it creates in many of us a sense of extreme boredom — the kind that gets on our nerves. We might think that with all of this rampant Scorpio energy around us, it would be impossible to feel bored. Yet, somehow, these three zodiac signs manage to see everything before them as dull, lifeless and uninteresting.

That is definitely the attitude that makes for a bad day. Even though it's far from tragic, we may find that the only way to cope with today's boredom is by causing trouble, you know, just to keep ourselves busy and occupied. Wrong moves are what we do in abundance today, October 23, 2023. If we could channel some of the negative energy into creativity, it would definitely be a plus. Can we do that?

October 23, 2023 horoscopes bring challenges for three zodiac signs:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What gets on your nerves today is that you feel as though the entire world isn't up to your speed, and that makes you want to take it out on everyone. Basically, what you're going through is some kind of disappointment that was based on not getting what you wanted. So, you expected better results in something and now that you know you're not getting what you want, it angers you and sets you off. You are irritable and ornery today, October 23, 2023.

During Moon square Uranus, your disappointment over the world at large makes you want to shout out for attention, and this is when you really come obnoxious. You feel as though you're the only one you can turn to for entertainment. So, the entertainment that you provide yourself with comes in the form of putting other people down. You feel that you are so clever and can finesse insults that really stir things up.

In the end, you're still not satisfied but still unable to see yourself as the cause of your disappointment. On this day, October 23, 2023, you will make everybody else the problem while you secretly know that you're at the heart of your perception. As soon as you come to understand that you're the one making your day a tough one, it will start to get better. That Leo pride of yours doesn't do you any good today.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

To break up the boredom you feel on this day, October 23, 2023, you may end up doing something so extreme that nobody understands your motives. This creates a vacuum around you and makes you feel even more isolated. You are eccentric and weird today, and while there's nothing wrong with being that way, you'll take that eccentricity one step further simply to get a rise out of the people closest to you.

In other words, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will intentionally try to rile people up as if they exist to entertain you, which, on this day, you believe is what they are there for. You feel snobbish and elite; you can't understand why people 'are' the way they are. You have very little tolerance for anything or anyone who basically isn't YOU. That's pretty impossible, as nobody is you, and you need to understand that.

So, to make yourself feel better, you'll do something radical and possibly annoying just for attention. You'll get all the negative reinforcement you need in order to believe that you're nothing like the rest of the crowd. You crave uniqueness, but on this day, October 23, 2023, you go about it through negative acts and snobbish maneuvers. You're bored and this is how you deal with it during Moon square Uranus.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Frustration with 'whatever' has you feeling both rebellious and a little snotty while you're there. You are usually the coolest cucumber in the patch and yet today has you feeling like you don't want to be cool. You want to be mean, rotten and annoying. You don't care if you aren't lauded as the day's hero. You want to be the anti-hero simply because nothing pleases you and if it's going to be that way, then you'll be only too happy to join in.

Expect a royal argument with your romantic partner today as well, as they aren't having any of it. You might want to fly your insult muscles all over them, but you forget who you are dealing with as they are just as able as you are when it comes to laying flat on the field. This may be the day when you decide to let it rip when it comes to telling someone off ... but you also know how much you'll regret it. Are you that bored? Must it go this far?

These are the questions you'll have to ask yourself during the trans of Moon square Uranus, as you will feel very much at odds with your feelings. You know that you don't want to destroy the world, and yet, to alleviate the boredom or apathy that you're feeling today, you'll do whatever it takes just to get a rise out of somebody ... anybody. What a day, what a day. Capricorn, you'd be well advised not to start any fights.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.