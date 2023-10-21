3 Zodiac Signs Say No To Bad Love On October 22, 2023

Being in a relationship with someone shows us just how much we are willing to put up with for the sake of love. That seems to be a lot more than we're willing to admit half the time. We figure that relationships are all about compromise. While there's truth to that, there is also a moment when we feel that maybe we're not being honest with ourselves and that maybe the compromise we've allowed to take place isn't exactly authentic.

On October 22, 2023, three zodiac signs will recognize that perhaps we've gone too far into the realm of compromise and that now that we're on the other side of all we hold dear, we start to feel rebellious. Today's transit of Moon square Mars is capable of turning rebel feelings into rebel actions.

This doesn't mean the end of the relationship is coming, but it most certainly does mean that if something has gone bad in our eyes, we are most definitely going to fix it, and sometimes the only way to fix it is to say NO to it. Welcome to today, October 22, 2023. This is the day we say NO to bad love and yes to 'let's try this a different way.' It's always worth a try, right?

These three zodiac signs say no to bad love on October 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one thing that your life in love has taught you, it's that romances can go wrong if you're not on top of them. That means you have to speak up sooner rather than later when you detect a 'malfunction' happening. You've started to see things in your relationship that don't bring you joy. In fact, you've started to become worried. The person you fell in love with is acting differently, and that might not necessarily be a good thing.

During Moon square Mars on October 22, 2023, you will be the first person to call this person out on their behavior and you will do it with grace and compassion. You aren't here to start a war, even though you are quite capable of doing that just as well ... but you aren't here to fight. You want peace, but peace is only going to be possible if you and your partner talk things out because, as it stands, it's not looking too good.

You must let your partner know right away that you aren't here to stand for their moods or their tempers and that you didn't sign on for the whole package deal, not if it means their love turns bad on you. You have ZERO problems saying no to bad love, but you are also diplomatic about it, as you don't want the whole thing to disintegrate. When you say NO, you are merely giving them another chance to make it right. You are doing the right thing.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There are moments in your life where you feel that if change is to take place, then you have to bulldoze that change into effect. On October 22, 2023, you'll have similar feelings and this will be in regard to your romantic relationship.

It seems that you have been less than satisfied with your partner recently, and that doesn't make you feel anything more than sad. Something has gone wrong, and you're not willing to let them go. It would be best if you had answers and solutions.

You've got the transit of Moon square Mars on your side and with this power, you'll be able to finesse your thoughts into compassionate and understanding words that you can use on your partner to help them see that you are in pain. You don't want to use your old bulldozer methods on them, as you don't want to scare them away. Their behavior is really becoming something you don't want, and well, you aren't going to take it.

This day could potentially change the dynamic in the relationship for good ... and for good, as well. Maybe all your partner needs is that moment of confrontation in order to see the error of their ways. They depend on you, to be honest, and perhaps that's what will change the course of the romance in the right way. So, take that Moon square Mars energy and say no to what can no longer be and yes to trying to make things right.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

OK, you have just figured something out and if you don't confront it, you'll go out of your mind. There's something wrong with your relationship and this scares you to death. You are not the person who can deal with sudden change in the way you perceive it happening and you're starting to wonder if this 'change' is going to turn your world upside down. You feel betrayed by your partner and that is not going to go down well ... at all.

First things first, however, you have to verify the truth. That means on October 22, 2023, if you are suspicious of something having to do with your romantic partner, then it's up to you to confront them promptly. You can't be passive-aggressive at this time. You must take advantage of your courage and get right to the point. During the transit of Moon square Mars, you will feel very strongly about going right up to your partner and demanding the truth.

What you'll find is that it's not that bad after all, although it's a good opening for you to let this person know what you will tolerate and what you count as a total deal-breaker. You want a good, solid relationship with this person, and lies will not be tolerated. Fortunately, nothing terrible has happened, but this does give you an opportunity to tell your person what you will work with and what will count as an absolute NO.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.