3 Zodiac Signs Feel Like A Force Of Nature On October 21, 2023

If you've ever been to the gym, you probably are familiar with 'dynamic tension.' This is about pushing back; physically speaking, it's about how, if we push our bodies against the pressure of weight, we strengthen the muscles. Now, we have a cosmic 'weight' to work with, and the gym we'll be hitting is called 'life.' We've all heard the expression, 'What doesn't kill us makes us stronger,' right? Saturday puts that expression to work.

On October 21, 2023, three zodiac signs will see the challenge promptly and get on top of it. We are not here to back down, and because the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto is here with us, we see that we have a choice ahead. We could go the way of the coward or rise to the challenge and reap the fantastic rewards that we know are potentially waiting for us. These three zodiac signs go for the gold.

Moon conjunct Pluto tells us it's now or never. Are we brave enough to accept the challenge, or will we return to the path of least resistance? That one's up to us.

As for these three zodiac signs, you can call us a force of nature on October 21, 2023, quite simply.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Challenges are those things that help you grow, progress and excellence and what you strive for in this lifetime, Aries. On October 21, 2023, you'll find that, while you feel there's a challenge coming up that may take a lot of energy to meet, you will be ready to do your best, as you are not someone who balks over 'too much work.' Work is what makes your wheels go around. It's not that you don't mind a day off or a vacation, but stagnancy is not in your nature.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll have a choice. You can settle back into the comfort of everything you know, knowing there's nowhere to go, or take a chance on something new and see where it takes you. This transit is about looking at one's expectations of oneself. Do you see yourself as someone whose routine is boring but doable? Or do you see yourself as someone who craves a change?

Pluto energy always brings up the idea of change and transformation, and during Moon conjunct Pluto on October 21, 2023, you'll be much more apt to go for major transformation than the safety of that which you are already very used to. Being used to something has its benefits, of course, but you need that change ... you need and desire the excitement of doing something you've never done before.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes you feel like a force of nature is that once you get something in your head, you don't let go of it, and in true Taurus form, you act on it. You are unafraid to 'go there' and wherever 'there' may be, so are you. You do not feel intimidated by anyone or anything, and even though you anticipate being held back, you also feel that once you've started your forward momentum, you can't be stopped. Thanks to Moon conjunct Pluto, you are a force of nature.

October 21, 2023, puts you in the right frame of mind for a challenge. You've noticed that your life needs stimulation and that if such a thing is to happen, then you have to be at the forefront of it all. You are no longer waiting for someone to save or point you in the right direction. Moon conjunct Pluto is like a giant nudge from the heavens that lets you know that if you want to change, you're in charge. Go for it.

While you are a very fair person, you are also one who spots injustice and when that injustice prevents you from moving forward, you stomp all over it. Someone may call that competitive, and you might just call it 'survival.' You are here to win, not to dilly-dally over details. You see a positive road that you'll take ... and nobody can stop you. Not not on October 21, 2023, that's for sure.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your zodiac sign is highly competitive. You will compete if the competition is laid out before you. Saturday offers you the chance to do your best, even though you may not know what you'll be competing for, with, or against. You quite simply do not know what lies ahead, but you are also fearless when taking chances and on October 21, 2023, you'll follow your lead.

You've got the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto acting as a prompt. You are given a choice that will affect the rest of your life if you are brave enough to do something new. Fear of the unknown is there, but it's not enough to keep you from entering the arena, and during Moon conjunct Pluto, you see that this is your only option. You will fight for yourself; you will not back down.

October 21, 2023, puts you in the position of choosing a new lifestyle for yourself, and you realize that you could go either way. You could reject it and return to what you are used to, or take the hint that Moon conjunct Pluto is giving you and re-route your life altogether for the positive. You will do what you do best, Sagittarius; you will fearlessly go forth. We don't expect anything less from you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.