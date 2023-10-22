Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest This Week For 3 Zodiac Signs

This week, three zodiac signs will not be able to deny that lucky feeling that follows them through their daily activities. Where love is concerned, we may end up smiling throughout the week, as this week has much to smile about. We're looking at the first week of Scorpio season, not to mention a Full Moon in Taurus heading our way on the 28th.

Not everyone is able to just go with the flow during Scorpio season. We all know that the Full Moon isn't everyone's cup of tea, either, but starting October 23, we will see how three zodiac signs just happen to fall within the parameters of what it takes to make this a very successful, loving and romantic week.

With the Moon opposite Venus, some of us may find that love and romance are not easy topics to talk about. However, that is where Moon sextile Pluto comes in to show us that the only way up is to be brave enough to embrace the idea of doing what we're afraid to do ... and if communicating our love was once a deterrent, then it will be on this week that we get past it. The results are golden. As we come upon Moon trine Venus on the 29th, we might even be able to consider this week as a true gemstone of a week.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love the week of October 23 - 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's enough Mars and Aries energy to support you in whatever you do this week, and fortunately, you're on a roll when it comes to love and romance. Sure, you could put your mind to non-romantic things. You're feeling that Scorpio heat and you want to be a part of it all. It seems that you are very attractive to those who might be potential partners, and whether you choose to be partnered or not doesn't matter; you just like the attention. It makes you feel great.

You'll see that during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries, you'll wake up, meaning that what you thought was impossible when it comes to love and romance suddenly seems more than possible. In other words, the world of romance is available to you now. You can pick and choose if you so wish, and that, too, makes you a little giddy. You like this feeling of power, and so much of that has to do with Scorpio season's arrival.

The Full Moon in Taurus allows you to use that power in whatever way you choose, so if you wish to have a great love life, the power is in your hands. If you wish to simply dream about it and put it off for another day, then so be it. This week is entirely up to you, and so much of it is positive and life-affirming. You're in the driver's seat now, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being that there's a helluva lot of Mercury energy going on this week, especially during the first week of Scorpio season, you'll find that communication is not only easy for you, it's what you're meant to be doing ... and should you wish to show off your prowess with words to your romantic partner, you might as well think of yourself as a poet. You can finesse a sentence so well that if you're not careful, you might even become manipulative. That's how Scorpio gets in there.

Still, you don't mind being ... influential. You don't like thinking of it nudging someone or 'manipulating' them. Still, it's all 'potato-potahto' at this point because the truth is, you are able to get what you want simply by opening up your mouth and letting the charm come out in the form of words that your partner definitely wants to hear. You are the fountain of good fortune for your partner during the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, and ... you know it.

Moon opposite Mercury happens one day after the Full Moon on October 28, and this is when you really start to shine. You've had a full week of working your magic. Now, it's time to apply it realistically. Your partner has been waiting for you for almost a week now. You want to show them how much you appreciate them and their loving patience. You are good and kind to the person you love. You understand their needs and you give them what they want.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On October 23, as Scorpio season starts to kick in, you'll also experience the transit of Moon square Uranus and that's what will set the tone for the week for you, Aquarius. This transit lets you know that you are someone who has enormous power and charisma if only you'd believe in yourself. With the ton of Jupiter energy coming your way during this week, October 23 - 29, 2023, you'll have no problem whatsoever harnessing that kind of confidence.

As the week progresses, you'll find that what makes you special and unique is not something you need to hide and that if you are to reach out to the person you love, your best bet would be to be yourself simply. There's no sense hiding your true nature from the person you love, as you really do want them to love for who you are and what you are. As you get closer to the Full Moon on October 28, you'll notice that your person of interest is indeed, interested in you.

There is much success in love and romance for you this week, Aquarius, as the planets seem to be aligned with your hopes and dreams ... and you recognize this and feel gratitude for such a hopeful lineup of events. You've got this massively powerful season of Scorpio to back you up. Recognize its worth and act accordingly. The universe is most definitely on your side. Take advantage.

