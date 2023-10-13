3 Zodiac Signs With The Beautiful Horoscopes On October 14, 2023

It's a beautiful day for three zodiac signs! Cancer, Capricorn and Leo have much to look forward to today. The energy also supports the other zodiac signs, especially for those who have just gotten into a relationship or have found a solution to a personal problem.

First up, it's a New Moon on Libra day. With a Solar Eclipse adding more weight to cosmic affairs, don't be surprised if a few curveballs come at you over the next few hours. Since the energy has a Venusian feel, the surprises and challenges won't be bad. They will teach you to work well with others, be more considerate about all sides of a story, and pay special attention to your loved ones.

Sun conjunct Moon and Mercury are also here to remind us to listen to our mind and heart. They don't need to be at loggerheads with each other. Maybe both sides have a valuable perspective and need to find a middle ground. Journaling your thoughts and feelings is indicated for those who want to align themselves with this energy.

Also, since it's a new Moon day, many of you may want to do a new Moon ritual today. Just be aware that the solar eclipse can mess up the intention of such rituals. So, focus them on goals that are more short-term and are known to feature challenges along the way, like getting into a top university, securing a new job or losing weight. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 14, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is highly productive for you. If you focus hard, you can crush many obstacles today and get quite far on your journey to your personal goals (whether in your career or personal life). Some of you may even feel agitated if you sit still for two seconds. That's the nature of your blessing for the day.

Venus in Virgo is firmly in your corner today. So is Jupiter retrograde in Taurus. This over-abundance of earth energy will keep you grounded as you push through your chores and responsibilities and may even allow you to return to a hobby that brought you joy and peace. Even in love, you can do no wrong today.

If you feel called to, do a short ritual today that honors the cosmic forces you look up to. It can be your passed-on loved ones, Mother Nature or the God force according to your spiritual beliefs. Offerings of flowers, fruit and incense are indicated, especially oranges and orange blossoms.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is very introverted for you. You can find the right path forward if you turn inward and ponder whatever might be bothering you or what you must do to fulfill your wishes and desires. Trust those inner whispers from your intuition. They are being guided by the stars today.

North Node in Aries is your cosmic benefactor today. While it may feel weird since Aries and Capricorn have a square aspect between each other, as cardinal zodiac signs, both of them understand the value of setting goals and conquering them. This energy gives you wind beneath your wings in unexpected ways.

Even Chiron in Aries has your back at this time. So, the pains you have suffered on your journey will now start to leave your system. You can accelerate the process by adopting a daily grounding practice like yoga, meditation or even simple breathing for five minutes in the morning.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, don't second-guess yourself today. The cosmic forces are strengthening your inner authority at this time. External authority figures will lend you support, too, today. Of course, one must never take anything for granted. So, if you feel called to it, do a gratitude ritual for all the good you have experienced and will experience in the future.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces is your cosmic benefactor today. Along with the solar eclipse energy, you are in your rebel era right now. It's not the kind of rebel that makes people stink up their noses. This force sets new trends and changes the dynamic of your circle of influence. With Saturn opposite Juno and Lilith in Leo, you will be surprised how many people you thought were not on your side were rooting for you all along.

Some of you will benefit from a Moon meditation today to honor the New Moon in Libra. You can even listen to a binaural frequency to help you align your chakras. It will help you move forward with greater confidence.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.