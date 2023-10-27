Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs In November 2023

November brings luck in love if you are one of the three zodiac signs named here today. We must remember what's happening in the cosmos in November of 2023.

The first and most mentionable item is that most of this month is spent under the Scorpio Sun, and Scorpio is associated with love, passion, power and spirituality. If love is what we want during Scorpio season, we must be as strong as possible because we will be put to the test.

We've got Sagittarius season coming in towards the end of the month to help smooth out some of those controlling emotions of ours, and all this ends up doing is taking a romantic connection and letting us figure out if this is a good relationship or a bad one. Sagittarius energy helps us make sense of whatever we involve ourselves during Scorpio season ... and that will be helpful.

There will be a lot of Mars energy going on during the second half of November, which we must work with rather than fight against. We're looking at many 'kiss and make-up' sessions if you know what I mean. For couples who enjoy sparring, November will give us a good workout at the dojo.

Thankfully, we have Venus in Libra, which will let us know that we come from a place of love and can trust that our partners feel the same way. That Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 27th will let us know if we've made it. Methinks we've made it big time and these three zodiac signs will be able to tell us what it's all about. Take it away, zodiac signs ...

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs November 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner have crossed a border together and now that it's November of 2023, you feel so secure and trusting of this person that you know you're going to proceed smoothly into the next year together. You haven't always been such a trusting person, but your gut tells you to go with it, and during November of '23, you trust your gut. Perhaps you two have walked into the spiritual side of your relationship.

You feel as though you've advanced, and while love and passion are locked in place, you have such good feelings about the person you are with now that you can literally say nothing to them and they'll fully understand you. It's as if you can read each other's minds now. No one is getting on anyone's nerves anymore ... and it's noticeable. It's like you've graduated into an even better relationship phase.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You like Scorpio energy as it seems to mimic what you feel when you get intense, and you'll put much of that intensity into the love you feel for the person you are with, Leo. With Sagittarius coming 'round the corner, you'll be able to parlay all that passion with reason. What this means is that the romantic relationship you are now in makes sense to you and you can see this as something that lasts.

You don't want to waste your time, and you know that you feel very connected to the person you are with ... you don't want to see disappointment and don't want to feel or cause heartbreak. The good part is that you feel secure with the person you are now with for the first time in a long while. You love them deeply and feel they are the right person to move into the next year with by your side.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have come to a very special place where the person you are with has finally become the person you accept. While that may seem like a given, it hasn't always been this way for you, but as November comes on strong, you, too, have some very strong feelings and most of all, you wish very deeply just to make sense of your own life.

Why do you complain so much, and why are you not satisfied? It is as if there's always something better around the corner and it's always out of reach. You will ask yourself these things and conclude that your life isn't half as bad as you like to say it is. It's pretty dang great.

You have someone who loves you and will never stray from that. Are they perfect? No, but are you? Acceptance washes over you during November of 2023, which is the key to your happiness.

