3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On October 16, 2023

What creates the condition for a happy day that is filled with love? Well, we have to assume that two people are involved and that both are willing to love each other, right? Of course. On October 16, 2023, we have the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, which prompts us to want to love each other. Romantically, this is a beneficial transit, as it works with our imagination and lets us see what we'd like to create in real life ... with the person we are interested in.

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, three zodiac signs might feel exceptionally curious about how the other person in the relationship works. What makes them tick? What are their boundaries and limitations ... and do they have any?

Are they being honest with us, or do they harbor some dark, dastardly secret that they will spring on us when we are most unsuspecting? No matter how we see it, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio brings us curiosity. We are curious to know and will find out. Love perks our interest, and so does the idea of intimacy.

We feel we have something to look forward to during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, and we do. What we create in our minds takes on form and manifests within a few days from now. Today is a lucky day for love, as we see the future as seductive and worthy of our interest. For these three zodiac signs, October 16, 2023, brings us nothing but speculation and wild imagination. Oh, it's a good thing, indeed.

The three specific zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's someone you have your eye on, Aries, and they have piqued your curiosity to such a degree that you can hardly control your imagination anymore. On October 16, 2023, you will feel the pull of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio and it will have you doing a deep dive into the realms of fantasy. You can't stop thinking about this person and wish to get to know them better.

Since when have you seen anything other than success in pursuing the person you want? Never. You always get what you want, even if you make a mistake. Alas, there's no mistake here, not yet, at least. You're still in the planning phase. You haven't made any moves yet. That's what the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio is all about. Figuring out your next brilliant move because you know it will be brilliant!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Gone are the days of worrying about what you're going to do when it comes to that one person you've been fascinated with. The time is now ... or at least 'soon' and you will finally make your fantasy into a reality when it comes to this person. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, you'll no longer wish to wait for things to magically 'happen' and are now ready to take things into your own hands and become the magic you've been waiting for.

On October 16, 2023, you will feel that Waxing Moon energy and know exactly what you need to do in the next few days. A Full Moon is coming, and you want to be ready. This is where love manifests; you will be there for it when it arrives. You are ON this, Aquarius. You know where you're going (and you know what to wear!)

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel as though you're at the place in your relationship where something's 'gotta give,' as they say. This means that, while you are quite happy with the person you are with, you feel that you need something ... more. This is typical of what happens to your sign during a transit like the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio, as it pulls something in you that makes you hunger for more.

You can't help but feel this is the right time to introduce new, playful ideas to your romantic partner. On October 16, 2023, you might want to hint that you have something special in store for them. This will pique their curiosity and have them on the edge of their seat. It's fun to play at this game and it should have you both feeling very romantic by the week's end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.