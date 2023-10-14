4 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships Beginning This Week

Here we are, and now that we have arrived, we know one thing: we're not getting out of this week without dealing with something very important. During the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, there are four zodiac signs here that know something is up and must be dealt with. What's up is that we are no longer in love with the person we're with and must act on that feeling because sticking around is not working.

This week has us pinned down with opposing transits and for some of us, the wake-up calls will be loud and demanding. We're not looking at lightly bowing out of a commitment. We're looking at how transits like Moon opposite Uranus, Moon square Mars and Mercury square Pluto can upset those who know something we can no longer deny: we are not in love and want out. OUT. We also have a Capricorn Moon, which will be our breaking point. This transit tells us that not being in love and wanting to end the relationship is the right and logical thing to do.

Once we figure out there's more to life than sticking around in a dead relationship that only seems to hurt, we'll chomp to free ourselves. This week has us knowing that there's a whole new world 'out there' and that if we stick around for the punishment of being in our present relationships, all we're going to witness is ourselves growing older and older.

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, brings us the idea of 'it's now or never' when it comes to ending a relationship that we know, for sure, is not doing us any good. These four zodiac signs will experience the end of a relationship gone bad ... and that's a good thing.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, has you understanding something important about yourself: you are nobody's fool. You've felt your partner has completely overridden this idea and that they somehow think you don't know what's happening with them. You know all too well what's happening with them and you don't like it.

You don't like it to the point where you are willing to end it with them because whatever they've done, they've lost your trust and that is that. Once the trust is gone, so are you, and all the pain you've gone through has finally morphed into strength. You no longer wait around for them to make up their mind as to what's going to happen to this relationship. During October 16 - 22, 2023, you will decide to remove yourself from the picture altogether. Too bad for them. Ah well.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Rather than waste your partner's time, you'd rather just cut to the chase and tell them what's happening inside your mind. You are tired of this relationship and see no point in taking it any further. It's not a good feeling, but it affords you a certain kind of liberation. You need this. You need to be free from this person. Whatever the relationship turned into, it became something you never wanted.

During the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, you'll find that once you cross that border, you'll have reached the point of no return. You no longer see a reason to try because you don't believe in trying to resolve a partnership that has so clearly slipped into a zone that you can't stand. You're not here to suffer and you refuse to out of some kind of slavish obligation. That's just not you. You're out.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you have evolved into someone who loathes drama, you will end your relationship quietly, however abruptly. You're not quite the one who ghosts another person, but you aren't up for confrontation and that is mainly because you believe that any kind of conversation with the person you've been involved with ends up with them shutting you down or berating you.

This broke the camel's back for you. They never let you just have your thoughts. They constantly need to make you feel like a fool, and whenever you feel comfortable around them, they remind you that they are always ready to pounce on you or 'best' you. You have grown sick and tired of their narcissistic behavior and rather than engage in a knock-down, dragged-out fight, you just leave the crime scene ... silently.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have your set of standards. By now, you can't be persuaded to see things another way. You don't care if others believe you to be stuck because being stuck is your way of owning your life and keeping control. Your partner has crossed the line and you can no longer think of them as your partner. During the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, you will see that they have no respect for your standards and that trashing them was just the beginning.

You're not giving anyone a second chance, and even though you keep hearing that 'people are people' and that 'everyone deserves a second chance,' you are NOT the person to give that second chance. Once you've been wronged, it's over, done, kaput. This is the week you tell your partner it's time for them to pack up and shove off.

