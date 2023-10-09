3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 10, 2023

Happiness is many different things to different people. Today, on October 10, 2023, the cosmic forces are conspiring to show us what brings us true joy so we can reach for more. Of course, Gemini, Aries and Taurus stand to gain the most from this, but there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs.

First, Pluto retrograde in Capricorn is today's main astrological influencer. Like all things with Pluto, it prefers to act under the cover of the dark, prodding your psyche, nudging your intuition and opening the path forward for a brilliant transformation. Today, it reminds us to reflect on our past and how it influences our future. Because the present we are currently living in will one day be our past. So what better way to reconcile all these facets of time than by taking charge of our life right now?

Pluto's relationship with Mercury in Libra also reminds us that just because two or more people may not see eye to eye about something does not mean they cannot co-exist in peace. After all, why draw catastrophe to oneself by embroiling in warfare of one kind or another? Everyone loses that way. The only winners are the vultures who stay out of the conflict. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 10, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 10, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today will be a peaceful day for you, Gemini. It may even be inconsequential in many ways, giving the perfect opportunity to have fun, engage with your creative side and frolic with your favorite humans on Earth.

With the Sun in Libra as your main beneficiary today, the more time you spend in social settings, the better things will be for you. Of course, no one's asking you to tolerate the company of toxic people. If you must socialize, do so with those who fill your heart with love and joy and make the interaction worth everyone's while. The energy favors interactions with a strong foundation, like the one with your family, significant other, children and friends.

Some of you will benefit from an unconventional grounding exercise today that allows your creative side to come to the fore. It's called adult coloring. But you can also indulge in some diamond painting (a.k.a portrait bedazzling) or other creative activities requiring patience and attention to detail.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are now learning to embrace your inner authority with North Node traversing through your sign. It's not something we learn overnight. So don't be surprised if the day brings certain people and challenges your way to help you get stronger in this arena. This is precisely why you are on the best horoscopes list today. You are on the verge of leveling up to something extraordinary.

Chiron in Aries opposite Pallas and Mercury in Libra are your astrological influencers today. They want you to remember the past but not let it rule you. Your mind is stronger than you realize and more intelligent than you give yourself credit for. All you need to do is engage with your triggers from a place of intelligence and you will soon realize that the triggers might have formed without your permission, but you have the power to overrule a wound that was forced on your psyche.

It can sound counterintuitive, but slow breathing will help you think clearer and arrive faster at the right conclusion. If you feel called, do something today that allows your generous side to come to the fore so your heart can breathe fully and feel happy. It can even be a small charitable act or a hug.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your energy is on point today. Anything you set your sights on, you will accomplish with ease. Some of you will come across as charismatic and suave to others today, thus bringing you the opportunities that only confidence in oneself can bring. Don't second-guess yourself. Don't compare yourself to someone else, whether they are older or younger than you.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is your primary benefactor at this time. So, issues with money, finances and contracts will get resolved once the benefits are clear to everybody involved. Some of you may even have a good turn you did in the past come back to bless you now. What goes around, comes around.

For some of you, Mars, in the last degrees of Libra, is also here to support you. If you feel called to ask someone to mediate concerns between you and another person, talk the conflict off the table. The more you are willing to speak up and listen, the better your outcome will be.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.