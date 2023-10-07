3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On October 8, 2023

The energy today, on October 8, 2023, is very past-heavy. It calls us to reflect on our experiences and learn their life lessons. Of course, Aries, Capricorn and Cancer stand to gain the most from this. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

With Jupiter retrograde in Taurus, it's time to differentiate between the fortunate experiences of your past that were directly because of blind luck and those that were because of your hard work and careful planning. There might be an overlap of these forces, which will be a valuable learning lesson. The legend of Kronos and Zeus is also being highlighted for some reason. It may have a personal significance, especially if you conflict with your parents or another authority figure.

Jupiter inconjunct Mars in Libra is the other astrological influence of the day. Sometimes, following your dreams or taking an opportunity can bring up a surge of guilt if others conditioned you to lose so they could win. You are being called to break free from these shackles today and rise like a phoenix.

If you feel called, do a cord-cutting ritual with an athame and a black candle to free yourself from toxic obligations and manipulations. You can create a circle of salt and place the black candle at its center. Then, light it to cleanse your spirit and aura. Holding the athame while focusing on the candle can help you gain clarity during this ritual, even as it helps you cut through those pesky, energetic cords. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are always called the baby of the zodiac and either brushed off as a daredevil or someone who still has much to learn. They don't realize that their definition of chronology doesn't fit in with that of the cosmos. Today's energy reminds you of your special place in the world and how your inner power can bring extraordinary change in some aspect of your life (and that of others).

Mars in Libra opposite North Node in Aries is your main astrological influence. Growth can feel uncomfortable, especially when the North Node is in the mix, but sometimes opposite forces don't cause destruction and instead lead to balance. You are being called to learn from even those who don't behave the same way as you. (We aren't talking about villains and miscreants here, though! Or maybe we are, especially if it's a cultural revolution.)

Sun conjunct Pallas in Libra is also here to lend you support. If you feel called to, engage with those people today who stimulate your mind towards peaceful reflection and balanced thoughts. Your pioneering nature will benefit better from such considerations than impulsive headfirst actions.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Collaboration and teamwork will get you farther today than anything else, Capricorn, even if you are only playing tug of war with your homies and recreating that scene from Squid Game. Weirdly enough, some of you will also recollect things from the past that will cause you pain today. You are on the best horoscopes list because this remembrance is necessary for you to make a breakthrough.

Pluto retrograde in Capricorn is not an easy energy, but it's here to support your growth in ways that may be subtle right now. It will make sense in another decade when you realize it was pushing you toward the forward end of the new wave of change. A portion of your blessings of the day is also because the other astrological energies are busy elsewhere. So you get a reprieve for a few days.

If you feel called to, engage with your loved ones at this time and find ways to deepen your connections for the long run. Whether through a yearly vacation tradition or a phone call after the longest time of no contact is up to you. Do what feels right to you.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is perfect for you. It's simple, sweet and has a calming aura. It will permeate all areas of your life to bring you joy and peace. You may even be called on as an authority figure to mediate peace between two or more people who matter a lot to you. "Sharing is caring" is the mantra of this energy. The blessings will multiply when you share them with others.

Sun in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries is your main astrological influence today. Have you ever brushed off someone's red flag behavior in the past, whether in love or some other relationship, only to realize you were subtly telling them through such an act to continue behaving in such a way? Journal your thoughts about this and you will realize that compassion sometimes calls on another person to be their better self instead of rolling in self-destructive acts.

With Mars in Libra squaring off with Cancer right now, some of you may benefit from working with a crystal palmstone to help you stay grounded and at peace. Blue kyanite, jet, selenite and clear quartz are excellent options. You can also work with some other crystals if you have a specific goal for finding peace and grounding.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.