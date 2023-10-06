3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 7, 2023

Decisions for the long run and other intriguing dreams are the main focus of today, October 7, 2023. Three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this — Leo, Sagittarius and Capricorn. There's a little something for everyone else, too.

With the Moon in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn, today's energy is very "inside" heavy. Some of you will benefit from going into introvert mode and doing what feels right to you instead of living up to other people's expectations.

Others will benefit from listening closely to your emotions so your heart can heal. Pluto can be a scary energy in the realm of emotions and the subconscious mind, but it reminds us that darkness is only scary when we don't know what lies in it.

Sun and Mars in Libra also influence the good energy of the day, even though they are not in conjunction with each other. Now's the time to be more considerate about your influence on the world and society at large through the actions you take and the lifestyle you choose to live. If you are a business owner, you are being called to find a way to bridge the gap between personal gain and communal happiness so everyone can support each other and build a stronger future together.

If you feel called to, do a flame meditation today to narrow down your true priorities in life. You don't have actually to stare into a flame. It may hurt your eyes. Lighting one with a single intention and then meditating down will benefit you. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 7, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The energy today is very generous for you, Leo. It may not be so for the people around you. So you will benefit from turning inward and channeling this positive force into projects and endeavors that mean a lot to you, whether in your career, relationships or elsewhere.

Juno conjunct Lilith in Leo and Saturn retrograde in Pisces are your main astrological influences of the day. You are being asked to remember a universal truth — you will never make everyone happy. So why live half a life trying to impress everyone? Focus on the things and people who truly bring you joy and you will know how to make the most of your blessings.

Saturn inconjunct Moon in Cancer is also helping, even if this aspect is not your main benefactor. You are being asked to remember that even the things that bring joy aren't always easily obtained. Like a work of art that requires hours and hours of dedicated work, choose the challenges and hard work that lights up your heart with lanterns in the sky.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's energy is extremely fiery and passionate for you. Your career will benefit most from this because of the creative ideas it will unleash inside you. But, for some of you, it will also positively influence your love life, especially if you are single and actively looking for a wonderful romantic connection.

Venus is currently in the last degrees of Leo and forming a square aspect with Jupiter retrograde in Taurus. Both these planets are your beneficiaries now but in different ways. Venus reminds you to choose yourself first, even if walking away from someone you have known for years kills your soul one day at a time. It doesn't have to be extreme for all of you, but you are being asked to choose yourself first.

Jupiter is here to remind you of your self-worth too. In a more magnanimous way. If an activity brings you joy, whether cooking, working out at the gym or speaking to people while traveling, don't allow anyone's narrow-minded concepts to poison that pleasure. Good fortune lies in waiting for you on the paths that bring you joy and personal fulfillment.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today will be highly productive for you, Capricorn. If you have firm plans to achieve your goals, keep doing what you have planned for yourself. You are very close to hitting the bullseye and crossing the finish line. Of course, not everyone may think it's a "good enough" finish line for you, but don't let their ideas of what is good enough spoil your victory and celebration.

Moon in Cancer and Lilith in Leo are your main astrological buddies today. They are here to remind you that your emotions are not your enemies. People who don't feel anything cannot make decisions that matter to them.

After all, eating food and starving would mean the same without emotional context. Even if one were to eat food for practical reasons, it wouldn't bring them joy. Neither would conquering any goals or making something of themselves mean anything to them without that emotional reason buried deep inside.

Journal your thoughts and feelings about this and own your inner authority. Maybe you are on the advancing edge of the world right now, paving the path for future generations in a way that has never been done before. Pluto in Capricorn is still pushing you toward that eventuality in one way or another.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.