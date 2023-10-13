October 14, 2023 Brings Challenges To 3 Zodiac Signs

Here, we have a day that affects three zodiac signs in a curious but negative way. It's nothing to worry about, but for those of us who may feel the influence of today's major transit, Moon conjunct Mercury, the results will look like us, unable to comprehend something emotionally.

OK, what that means is that on October 14, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, we're going to try very hard to be liked, to be approved of, and while we'll more than likely receive what we want, we won't be able to handle the emotional side of it.

So, because we are nice people and give our time and effort to someone or some cause on this day, October 14, 2023, we may find that others want to take advantage of our good nature and, well ... use us. Huh? How did that happen? Have we not given all we have and what's there to use?

yet, during Moon conjunct Mercury, we will see that if we offer ourselves for the sake of good, there's always someone there who wants more, and on October 14, 2023, we aren't be able to give 'more.' We've given all we have, and giving more confuses us. When something like this happens, we feel used. We thought we were very clear about our purpose here.

We also believed we were doing a good thing by participating. Let's not take that away from ourselves that fast, either ... October 14, 2023, shows us that we are good people who do good things. It's just that when the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury is in the sky, three zodiac signs will be told that their best efforts aren't good enough. Oh, that's not nice!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If only today could just go according to plan, and if your plans dictate the mood, then those plans would be to get the job done, make everyone happy and move on. We would be happy about today's efforts. If only that would happen. On October 14, 2023, you will bring such a great attitude toward all you do, and yet, you'll see that even though you've just delivered all the sunshine and light that you could muster up. There's always someone around who can't see the good in what you do.

Well, that's a total drag, isn't it? Yet, this drag, this person who insists that you're not all that decides to let you know and whatever they tell you starts to weigh heavily on you. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you'll find that you can't handle things unless they are lightweight. What presses on you today takes you down a notch, and that is quite simply unfair.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you set out to accomplish all that is on your to-do list of the day today, October 14, 2023, you will find that not everyone is on your side, and some people are very vocal about where they stand, especially when their stance is opposed to yours. During Moon conjunct Mercury, you weren't even sure you had a stance, as all you wanted to accomplish on this day was ... good.

Maybe your stance is about being good, fair and balanced regarding your actions. However, you'll find that no matter how hard you try today, Libra, someone always takes joy in raining on your parade. You might not understand this at first, and seriously, what is there to understand? This person has their opinion and ... so what? Still, they get under your skin during Moon conjunct Mercury, and it doesn't feel as good as you wanted it to feel today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Moon conjunct Mercury, you feel very driven towards your goal. Being that your goal for the day is to be happy, healthy and living your life to your fullest, you'll be disappointed that someone out there can't live unless they put a damper on your plans. It's as if it's their life mission to upset you, and while you might let their attempts bounce off you at first, this person is tenacious enough to keep trying ... and this may rouse resentment in you.

On October 14, 2023, the resentment you feel for this troublemaker will knock you off you're 'feel good pedestal,' which will anger you. You feel as though all you wanted was to continue with your positive energy and good intentions, and in comes this clown to ruin your day. Oh, wahh. This was not part of the plan.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.