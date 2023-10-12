3 Zodiac Signs Who Choose Themselves Over Others On October 13, 2023

If there's one thing we've got today, it's patience and foresight. While we are keen on experiencing life and all it has to give, we are still somewhat experienced enough to know that not everything needs us involved. Today, October 13, 2023, works best for those of us who are knowledgeable about life and its ups and downs; today is not for the naive or for those who instantly say yes simply because what they are being offered is 'new.' for three zodiac signs in particular, today's transit, Mars trine Saturn, helps us to see the bigger picture and how exactly we fit into it all.

If we are presented with an opportunity today ... in love or even in business, we aren't about to jump right in. We must weigh this out to see if this is right. We know from experience that it's best to think about it first, and so on this day,

October 13, 2023, we have no problem telling another person — or company — that we need time to think about it and that they will have to wait for our answer. Mars trine Saturn makes us thoughtful and allows us to make decisions from a place of wisdom rather than recklessness.

Today, we will be choosing ourselves over others, and this is the fairest thing we can do because 'others,' in this case, does not automatically mean 'others that know better.' Others mean ... other people and other people aren't always right simply because they aren't us.

During the transit of Mars trine Saturn, we trust our gut and take our time. We are important. We are worthy of taking that time. We are the first in line to respect ourselves, and that is what brings us contentment later on in whatever it is that we decide to do.

Three zodiac signs choose themselves over others on October 13, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Generally speaking, you are always a rather cautious person, and while that has sometimes had you lose out on certain prime opportunities, you still stand by your gut feeling. If it didn't feel right then, then not proceeding was right. And, on October 13, 2023, doing the right thing by yourself is exactly what you WILL do.

The transit, Mars trine Saturn, supports you and this aspect will have you weighing the odds: will you stay, or will you go? If you feel the slightest threat to your well-being or happiness, you will forfeit all risk-taking adventures and stick with what you know is 'safe ground.' Where people are concerned, you are unmoved. You are fine with listening to someone try and convince you to do something, but you will act of your own accord, no matter what. You are not concerned with the pressure someone else is putting on you. You will do what you do ... at your own pace.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's one thing you know for sure: that you will not go down for the sake of someone else's mistake. You aren't here to be the fall guy for anyone, and on October 13, 2023, during the transit of Mars trine Saturn, you'll see that if you aren't savvy about your next move, you'll be the one that it all falls on. This could be business or pleasure. What's known is that you are too wise and crafty to let this happen.

You will seek out a safe space for yourself today because you know that the people around you are simply ... a hot mess, and you won't jump into their dumpster fire just because they set it up for you. You are way too smart to play a game that holds no interest for you, and so, if that means you are that one person who choose not to participate, then so be it. At least you did it your way.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars trine Saturn has you feeling very confident about protecting yourself ... and that's not just a feeling. It's a definite way of life. Today, October 13, 2023, brings you into a circle of people who demand that you change your ways to become more like them. All would be well if they didn't ask this of you, as the entire thing seems to come as a sudden surprise, and you are not someone who can be easily thwarted.

You love yourself and feel that if you were to compromise your natural ways to avoid inconveniencing others, you wouldn't be you. That's just not going to happen. Mars trine Saturn brings you into a very real truth: you can only be yourself, and when you think about it, this is the only place you want to be. You like being YOU. You don't want to change ... and you won't. You choose yourself over others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.